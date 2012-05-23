* USD shines as equities, risk currencies retreat
* Dollar index hits 20-month high, highest since Sept 2010
* Aussie dollar hits 6-month low, kiwi hits 5-mth trough
* Euro near last week's 4-mth low, 2012 low also in sight
* Yen rises after BOJ refrains from additional easing
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 23 The safe haven dollar climbed
to a 20-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday
as fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone weighed on the
euro and kept the single currency pinned near a recent
four-month low.
The euro dipped to around $1.2643 earlier, very close to
last week's four-month trough of $1.2642, and not far from a
2012 low of $1.2624 set in January. A drop below the January low
would take the euro to its lowest level since August 2010.
The euro's drop had accelerated the previous day after Dow
Jones quoted former prime minister Lucas Papademos as saying
Greece had no choice but to stick with a painful austerity
program or face a damaging exit from the euro zone, a risk he
said was unlikely to materialize but was real.
"The (Papademos) comments were like very strong poison, and
the market got flung around by them," said Satoshi Okagawa,
senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation in Singapore.
The dollar index rose as high as 81.830 against a
basket of currencies, its highest level since September 2010, as
investors shunned risk.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on
Tuesday at $1.2670. A trader for a European bank in Tokyo
said there was persistent euro-selling from U.S. hedge funds.
The single currency pared some of its losses after CNBC
reported on its website that Papademos said there are no
preparations underway in Greece for possibly exiting the euro.
A trader for a European bank in Singapore said the previous
day's market reaction had seemed a bit overdone anyway. He added
that there were some euro bids in the $1.2620 to $1.2600 area.
"I'm surprised that (the) Papademos comment had such an
impact. He didn't actually say much and I think his intention is
to put pressure on the voters to vote for the pro-austerity
parties," the trader said.
Market players said a clear breach of the January low could
open the way for the euro to fall further.
"There may be some very minor support at the August 2010 low
(of $1.2588) but generally, think most market players targeting
$1.25," said Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo Capital
Markets in Singapore.
"The excessive euro short positions on IMM may be a cause
for concern in the background," he said, referring to the record
net short euro position held by currency speculators that
suggests the euro could bounce if short-covering kicks in.
Markets were keeping an eye on an informal summit of
European Union leaders later on Wednesday, where France will
push for a joint euro zone bond. However Germany, Europe's
largest economy, opposes the move and continues to champion
austerity measures.
BOJ STANDS PAT
The safe haven dollar rose broadly as investors dumped
riskier assets and currencies.
The Australian dollar, usually seen as a proxy for global
growth, was hit hard and touched a six-month low of $0.9742
. It later trimmed some of its losses, and was last down
0.4 percent at $0.9763.
The New Zealand dollar, another currency that often comes
under pressure in times of market stress and when there is
heightened uncertainty about the global economy, hit a
five-month low of $0.7490.
The greenback, however, sagged against the yen after the
Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged.
While the decision was in line with the expectations of most
market players, a small number of participants had been
speculating the BOJ could follow up with new easing steps after
its monetary easing in April.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent versus the yen to 79.62 yen
. T he greenback had risen 0.8 percent against the yen on
Tuesday as the yen retreated after Fitch downgraded Japan's
sovereign credit rating.
Market players said Fitch's rating downgrade was unlikely to
have a lasting impact on the yen, since Japan's government debt
is largely funded by domestic investors.