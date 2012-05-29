* Euro near last week's low just below $1.25
* Eyes on whether Spanish govt bond yield hits 7 pct
* Growing doubts if Madrid can support ailing banks on its
own
* EUR short-covering may be curbed ahead of Irish referendum
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 29 The euro wobbled near a two-year
low against the dollar on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of
shoring up Spain's banking system pushed up its debt yields,
offsetting a slight easing in worries about Greece.
The 10-year Spanish bond yield rose to around 6.5 percent,
driving the risk premium on its government debt over German
bunds to a euro-era high of 515 basis points, raising fears the
euro zone's fourth biggest economy may fall victim to the debt
crisis.
"Although pessimism over Greece is somewhat receding,
worries about Spain are growing, with markets watching whether
the Spanish bond yield will hit the seven percent mark," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
A 10-year yield of 7 percent in a eurozone country is seen
as critical as the three countries that requested bailouts all
did it soon after their bond yield rose above that level .
The euro stood at $1.2526, near last week's two-year
low of $1.2495, having failed to clear resistance at previous
support around $1.2625 for three days in a row.
The euro gave up most of the gains made on Monday after
Greek polls showed more support for pro-bailout parties ahead of
the country's election on June 17, which eased fears Greece may
walk out of the euro zone, potentially unleashing a chain
reaction in other indebted countries.
The currency is supported for now by bids just below $1.25,
though there are more stop-loss offers near $1.2450, traders
said.
Against the yen, the common currency fetched 99.68 yen
, near a four-month low of 99.37 yen hit last week.
PUSHED INTO A CORNER
Many traders expect further downside in the euro as they
fear troubles at Spanish banks hit by a bust in property could
add further strains on Madrid's efforts to rein in its debt.
"There seems to be distrust in the market on Spain after
Bankia asked for a bailout of 19 billion euros just
weeks after the government had injected 4.5 billion in the
bank," said Katsunori Kitakura, associate general manager of
market making at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, refering to the
country's fourth-biggest lender.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday again ruled out
seeking outside aid to revive a banking sector, though investors
doubt if that would be possible.
"The market thinks Spain would be pushed into a corner
without outside help," Kitakura added.
Any buying in the euro may also be curbed ahead of Ireland's
referendum on Europe's new fiscal treaty on Thursday, although
the market is cautiously optimistic that the Irish will support
the treaty on fear that a "no" vote could add fuel to the fire.
While the treaty needs the approval of only 12 of the 17
euro zone countries to be ratified, a rejection by the Irish -
the only nation offered a popular vote on the pact - would
undermine Europe's strategy for overcoming the crisis.
The risk averse mood helped support the yen. The dollar
stood not far from its three-month low of 79.002 yen, last
trading at 79.47 per dollar.
The 79.00 yen level is seen as a major support, while strong
resistance is seen at 80.41 yen, the top of cloud on weekly
Ichimoku chart.
The Australian dollar fell 0.15 percent to $0.9839,
though it is still about 1.5 percent above a six-month low of
$0.9690 hit almost a week ago.
In addition to worries about Europe, concerns about a
slowdown in China - Australia's main export market - and other
emerging economies have weighed on the growth-sensitive Aussie
for about a month.
In one positive technical development, however, the Aussie
rose above the top of its downward channel since the beginning
of May.