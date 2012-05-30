* Spanish banking problems overtake worries about Greece
* Focus on rising Spanish debt yields, spreads vs Bunds
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 30 The euro fell, nearing a
recent two-year low on Wednesday, hurt by worries about Spain's
soaring borrowing costs and expectations that more spending may
be needed to support its ailing banks.
The 10-year Spanish government bond yield hit a fresh
six-month high on Tuesday, with the sell-off in the country's
debt having driven up their risk premium over safe haven German
Bunds to euro-era highs this week.
"It's as if everything starts and ends with Spain. Everyone
is talking about Spain, putting Greece's problems on the back
burner," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"The rise in Spanish-German yield spreads to levels over 5
percentage points is a big factor. The widening in the spread
has been significant, and is weighing on the euro against both
the dollar and the yen," he added.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.2468. That was right
near Tuesday's low of $1.2461 hit on trading platform EBS, the
euro's lowest level since July 2010.
Against the yen, the euro dipped 0.3 percent to 99.10 yen
, nearing a four-month low of 98.942 yen hit on
Tuesday.
The euro's losses accelerated on Tuesday after Egan-Jones
Ratings cut Spain's credit rating yet again. Tuesday's move was
the small firm's third downgrade of the country's sovereign debt
in less than a month as Spain's weak banks continue to worry
investors.
The safe haven yen held steady against the dollar, with the
greenback fetching 79.50 yen, close to a three-month low
of 79.002 yen hit earlier in May.