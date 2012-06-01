* Euro hits 2-year low vs dollar
* Aussie slips as China's official PMI disappoints
* Yen off highs, market becoming wary of intervention
* Japan finmin Azumi threatens action vs yen rise
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 1 The euro hit a two-year low on
Friday and was seen at risk of falling further in coming weeks,
dogged by worries that Spain may need external aid to shore up
its struggling banking sector and fix its public finances.
The euro's sell-off has gained steam this week as Spain's
borrowing costs surged on worries it may need to issue more debt
to recapitalise its banks, adding stress to markets frayed by
anxiety that Greece may exit the euro zone.
The heightened worries about Spain have been highlighted by
a widening in the yield spread between Spanish 10-year
government bonds and German Bunds to euro-era highs this week,
and the euro has fallen almost in lock step with that move.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.2337. It fell to
as low as $1.2324 on trading platform EBS at one point, its
lowest level since July 2010.
"We're looking for $1.18 by the end of Q3, and at this rate,
it could happen before that," said Callum Henderson, global head
of FX research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"During this risk-off environment, the U.S. dollar is the
only place to be," he added.
Both the euro and the Australian dollar dipped against the
U.S. currency after data provided fresh evidence of a slowdown
in China's economy.
The Australian dollar fell 0.5 percent to $0.9673 and
touched an eight-month low of $0.9648 at one point
after China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to
50.4 in May. That was the weakest reading this year and was also
below the market's expectations.
Risk aversion on the worries about Europe, coupled with
concerns about a slowdown in China -- Australia's main export
market -- have weighed on the Australian dollar over the past
month.
YEN OFF HIGHS
On Thursday, the euro gained a brief lift after The Wall
Street Journal said the International Monetary Fund was
discussing a contingency plan for a rescue loan to bail out
Spain's third largest bank.
The report, however, was specifically refuted by IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde.
The euro may not get much respite even if Spain gets an
international bailout, said Standard Chartered's Henderson.
"If Spain had to be bailed out, the market would instantly
focus its attention on Italy. Current European Union and IMF
resources cannot fund bailouts of both Spain and Italy," he
said.
The euro inched up 0.2 percent against the yen to 96.96 yen
, staying above an 11-1/2-year low of 96.48 yen struck
the previous day.
Weighing on the yen were comments by Japanese Finance
Minister Jun Azumi, who said Japan would act decisively against
the yen's rise if excessive market moves continue.
The yen's broad surge this week including its rise to a
3-1/2-month high versus the dollar, are making market players
more wary about the potential for Japanese yen-selling
intervention, traders say.
The dollar edged up 0.4 percent to 78.60 yen, up from
Thursday's low of 78.21 yen, the dollar's lowest level against
the yen since mid-February.
A risk event later on Friday is U.S. jobs data, although
market players say that the market's main focus now is the euro
zone's debt crisis.