TOKYO, July 18 The euro got a leg up against the dollar on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank is ready to support the U.S. economy if needed, though gains were limited as the Fed chief remained vague about specific steps.

Bernanke will address the House Financial Services Committee later on Wednesday, following his testimony to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

The euro seesawed overnight, initially dropping after Bernanke's testimony, but then rose to session highs and continued to push higher in early Asian trade. It was last at $1.2293, below Tuesday's one-week high of $1.2317 but well off a two-year low of $1.2162 hit last week.

Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to offer more stimulus as needed but stopped short of signaling action in the near term. He said the U.S. recovery is being held back by Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty surrounding U.S. fiscal policy.

"It's becoming really clear-cut that the U.S. economy has slowed, admittedly on account of the euro zone, but the pace of the slowdown is clearly frightening the Fed. It's very clear that more easing is coming, and that's dollar-negative," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

"The Aussie, on the other hand, the RBA minutes yesterday suggested, 'no, no, no,' on further interest rate cuts, so you've got a reason to hold the Aussie even in light of a Chinese slowdown," he added.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes showed that country's central bank refrained from cutting interest rates at its July meeting after data showed the domestic economy had more momentum than first thought,

The Aussie was slightly higher at $1.0311, not far from resistance at the July 5 high of $1.0330.

The dollar bought 79.02 yen, moving away from a one-month low of 78.68 yen hit on Monday but likely to face pressure from selling by Japanese exporters on any move over 80 yen.