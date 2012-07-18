TOKYO, July 18 The euro got a leg up against the
dollar on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the central bank is ready to support the U.S. economy if
needed, though gains were limited as the Fed chief remained
vague about specific steps.
Bernanke will address the House Financial Services
Committee later on Wednesday, following his testimony to the
U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
The euro seesawed overnight, initially dropping after
Bernanke's testimony, but then rose to session highs and
continued to push higher in early Asian trade. It was last at
$1.2293, below Tuesday's one-week high of $1.2317 but
well off a two-year low of $1.2162 hit last week.
Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to offer more stimulus
as needed but stopped short of signaling action in the near
term. He said the U.S. recovery is being held back by Europe's
debt crisis and uncertainty surrounding U.S. fiscal policy.
"It's becoming really clear-cut that the U.S. economy has
slowed, admittedly on account of the euro zone, but the pace of
the slowdown is clearly frightening the Fed. It's very clear
that more easing is coming, and that's dollar-negative," said
Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co
in New York.
"The Aussie, on the other hand, the RBA minutes yesterday
suggested, 'no, no, no,' on further interest rate cuts, so
you've got a reason to hold the Aussie even in light of a
Chinese slowdown," he added.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes showed that
country's central bank refrained from cutting interest rates at
its July meeting after data showed the domestic economy had more
momentum than first thought,
The Aussie was slightly higher at $1.0311, not far
from resistance at the July 5 high of $1.0330.
The dollar bought 79.02 yen, moving away from a
one-month low of 78.68 yen hit on Monday but likely to face
pressure from selling by Japanese exporters on any move over 80
yen.