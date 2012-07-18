* Euro gives up early gains vs dollar but well off recent
lows
* Bernanke's address in focus after only vague easing
signals
* Aussie slips but supported by RBA's signal to stand pat on
rates
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 18 The yen rose against its major
counterparts in Asia on Wednesday as investors' appetite for
risk faded ahead of an address later in the session by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, a day after he flustered markets
with mixed signals.
Bernanke will address the House Financial Services
Committee, following his testimony on Tuesday to the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee that was downbeat on the U.S. economy, but
contained no explicit outline of stimulus steps.
The euro seesawed overnight, initially dropping following
the Fed chief's remarks. But the European unit then rose to
session highs, and continued to push higher in Asian trade,
before giving up gains.
"There was no special catalyst. Stocks started selling off,
and trading turned to a risk-off tone," said a foreign-exchange
specialist at a foreign brokerage in Tokyo.
The euro was last at $1.2282, down 0.1 percent and
moving away from Tuesday's one-week high of $1.2317, but still
well off a two-year low of $1.2162 hit last week.
Against the yen, the euro reached a session high of 97.32
yen but then faded to buy 97.01 yen, moving back
toward a six-week low of 96.17 yen touched on Monday.
The dollar bought 78.99 yen, moving back toward a
one-month low of 78.68 yen hit on Monday. Traders said the
dollar was likely to face pressure from selling by Japanese
exporters on any move over the 80-yen level, with the July 5
high of 80.09 yen seen as a major resistance point.
'FRIGHTENING THE FED'
Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to offer more stimulus as
needed, but stopped short of signaling near-term action. He said
the U.S. recovery is being held back by Europe's debt crisis and
uncertainty surrounding U.S. fiscal policy.
"It's becoming really clear-cut that the U.S. economy has
slowed, admittedly on account of the euro zone, but the pace of
the slowdown is clearly frightening the Fed. It's very clear
that more easing is coming, and that's dollar-negative," said
Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co
in New York.
Some strategists have suggested that in addition to a
possible third round of large-scale bond purchases, known as
quantitative easing or QE3, the Fed might follow the example of
European Central Bank, which lowered the interest paid to banks
on their excess reserves deposited with the central bank.
Wilkinson said the Reserve Bank of Australia's publication
on Tuesday of minutes from its meeting in July suggested
investors had reason to hold on the Australian dollar.
The minutes showed that central bank refrained from cutting
interest rates at its July meeting after data showed the
domestic economy had more momentum than first thought.
The Aussie hit a session high of $1.0325, just shy
of resistance at the July 5 high of $1.0330, but was last down
0.1 percent at $1.0307.
It also rose to a record high against the euro of A$1.1884
overnight, but came off slightly to A$1.1907.
The euro rose off an overnight low of 78.27 pence versus
sterling, its lowest since November 2008. It was last
buying 78.52 pence.
Investors shrugged off minutes of the Bank of Japan's June
14-15 policy meeting released on Wednesday, at which some
members said Japanese sentiment could suffer if Europe's debt
problems led to a rise in the yen.