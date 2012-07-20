* Euro stuck near record low vs Australian dollar
* Falls in short-term rates, negative yields, weigh on euro
* Dollar/yen supported by short-covering
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 20 The euro fell against the
dollar and hovered near a record low versus the Australian
dollar on Friday, undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal
woes and recent falls in shorter-term euro zone interest rates.
Weak demand at a bond auction pushed Spain's 10-year bond
yield above 7 percent on Thursday for the first time in more
than a week, intensifying doubts over whether Madrid can avoid a
full-blown bailout.
Comments from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble did
the euro no favours. Schaeuble said Spain's financial troubles
are far from over and its government should be ultimately
responsible for European aid to its banks.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2261, staying above a
two-year low of $1.2162 hit on trading platform EBS last week.
The single currency eased 0.1 percent against the Australian
dollar to A$1.1768, stuck near Thursday's record low
around A$1.1735.
Besides investor jitters over the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis, the euro has taken a hit this month after the European
Central Bank lowered the deposit rate, which acts as the floor
for euro zone money market rates, to zero.
The deposit rate cut and subsequent drop in shorter-term
interest rates have stirred talk of euro-funded carry trades,
and provided the impetus for a fresh leg down in the euro.
"The euro is being viewed as a funding currency and there
are increasingly active moves on the back of that," said a
trader for a major Japanese bank in Bangkok.
In carry trades, investors borrow low-yielding currencies
such as the euro to invest in higher-yielding currencies and
assets.
In addition, the fact that German and Dutch two-year bond
yields have turned negative recently has fanned talk about the
possibility of an investor shift out of euro zone assets.
"There is a global trend in which the euro seems like the
weakest currency," said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan
for UBS in Tokyo, adding that falls in shorter-term euro zone
interest rates have further eroded the incentive for holding
euros.
"I think we could see this trend in euro/Aussie continue
over the longer term," Maeba said, referring to the euro's
weakness against the Australian dollar.
The euro held steady against the yen at 96.45 yen
, having dipped to as low as 96.131 yen on Thursday,
its lowest level since June 1.
The dollar edged up 0.2 percent versus the yen to 78.69 yen
, supported by short-covering and inching away from
Thursday's six-week low of 78.42 yen.