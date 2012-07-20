* Recent falls in short-term rates seen negative for euro
* Dollar/yen stuck near previous day's 6-week low
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 20 The euro eased against the
dollar and hovered near a record low versus the Australian
dollar on Friday, undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal
woes and recent falls in euro zone money-market rates.
Weak demand at a bond auction pushed Spain's 10-year bond
yield above 7 percent on Thursday for the first time in more
than a week, intensifying doubts over whether Madrid can avoid a
full-blown bailout.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.2269, staying above
a two-year low of $1.2162 hit on trading platform EBS last week.
The single currency held steady against the Australian
dollar at A$1.1780, stuck near Thursday's record low
around A$1.1735.
Besides investor jitters over the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis, the euro has taken a hit this month after the European
Central Bank lowered the deposit rate, which acts as the floor
for euro zone money market rates, to zero.
Also, the fact that German and Dutch two-year bond yields
have turned negative recently has fanned talk about the
possibility of an investor shift out of euro zone assets.
"There is a global trend in which the euro seems like the
weakest currency," said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan
for UBS in Tokyo, adding that falls in shorter-term euro zone
interest rates have further eroded the incentive for holding
euros.
"I think we could see this trend in euro/Aussie continue
over the longer term," Maeba said, referring to the euro's
weakness against the Australian dollar.
The euro has been weighed down against the yen recently due
to selling by institutional investors, Maeba added.
The euro declined 0.1 percent against the yen to 96.39 yen
, having dipped to as low as 96.131 yen on Thursday,
its lowest level since June 1.
A drop below 95.59 yen would take the euro to its lowest
level against the yen since November 2000.
The ECB deposit rate cut and subsequent drop in money-market
rates have stirred talk of euro-funded carry trades, i n which
investors effectively borrow low-yielding currencies to invest
in higher-yielding currencies and assets.
"The euro is being viewed as a funding currency and there
are increasingly active moves on the back of that," said a
trader for a major Japanese bank in Bangkok.
Still, economic conditions do not seem to favour the carry
trade as much as they did around 2005 to 2007, when the yen was
the funding currency of choice and the global economy enjoyed a
period of stable growth, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global
markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in
Singapore.
"Economic conditions are weak compared to the heyday of the
carry trade. What's clearly different compared to then is that
the global economy now seems to be headed downwards," Okagawa
said.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent versus the yen to 78.62 yen
, but still remained stuck near Thursday's six-week low of
78.42 yen.