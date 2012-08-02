* Dollar perkier after Fed stops short of more stimulus
* ECB next major event risk
* Strong retail sales data lifts Aussie dollar
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Aug 2 The dollar held onto
gains against major currencies made after the Federal Reserve
refrained from offering new stimulus, leaving global investors
focused on a European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday for
any action that could revive their appetite for risk.
There has been speculation that the ECB could reactivate its
bond buying programme in order to bring down borrowing costs for
Italy and Spain to head off a brewing debt crisis.
The Fed's inaction was largely expected. The dollar had
climbed on Wednesday even as the Fed kept the door ajar for
further bond-buying to help spur a sluggish economic recovery, a
move that would cement the dollar's status as a funding currency
of choice for carry trades.
Markets are anxiously waiting to see if ECB President Mario
Draghi will back up his vow to do whatever it takes to protect
the euro with serious action.
"It's really difficult to see how they are going to live up
to the market's expectations," said Mitul Kotecha, head of
global foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong
Kong.
Resistance from Germany's powerful Bundesbank has cast doubt
on whether the ECB will reactivate its bond-buying programme,
and even if they do, it is unclear whether such bond buying
would begin immediately.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.2247, but
remained well below Wednesday's high of $1.2337.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 78.46 yen,
staying above a two-month low of 77.90 yen hit on trading
platform EBS on Wednesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar's value
against a basket of major currencies stood at 83.026, having hit
a one-week high of 83.169 earlier on Thursday.
ECB
A Munich-based daily said Draghi is planning concerted
action using both the ECB and the future euro European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) to purchase sovereign debt from Spain or Italy
in order to help push down borrowing rates for those two
countries.
The newspaper added, however, that a final decision is not
expected until after Sept. 12, after the German Constitutional
Court rules on the ESM.
Analysts at Barclays Capital expect the ECB to disappoint
markets. "The most likely outcome is that the ECB will not
announce any significant policy change," analyst Guillermo
Felices wrote in a client note.
"Rather, we think it likely that President Draghi's
statement will signal that they are ready to act, using a range
of tools at their disposal, if conditions deemed it necessary,"
Felices said, adding concrete measures are more likely at the
September meeting.
Strong action by the ECB would give high-beta currencies
like the Australian dollar, relatively volatile currencies that
are sensitive to shifts in broader market sentiment, a new lease
on life.
The Australian dollar rose 0.2 percent to $1.0479,
getting a slight lift after data showed Australian retail sales
rose a surprisingly strong 1.0 percent in June, suggesting no
urgent need for further policy easing by Australia's central
bank.