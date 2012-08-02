* Dollar perkier after Fed stops short of more stimulus
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Aug 2 The dollar held on to
gains against major currencies after the Federal Reserve
refrained from offering new stimulus, leaving global investors
focused on the European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday
for any action that could revive their appetite for risk.
There has been speculation that the ECB could reactivate its
bond buying programme in order to bring down borrowing costs for
Italy and Spain to head off a brewing debt crisis.
The Fed's inaction was largely expected. The dollar had
climbed on Wednesday even as the Fed kept the door ajar for
further bond-buying to help spur a sluggish economic recovery, a
move that would cement the dollar's status as a funding currency
of choice for carry trades.
Markets are anxiously waiting to see if ECB President Mario
Draghi will back up his vow to do whatever it takes to protect
the euro with serious action.
"It's really difficult to see how they are going to live up
to the market's expectations," said Mitul Kotecha, head of
global foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong
Kong.
Resistance from Germany's powerful Bundesbank has cast doubt
on whether the ECB will reactivate its bond-buying programme.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.2251, but
remained well below Wednesday's high of $1.2337.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 78.45 yen,
staying above a two-month low of 77.90 yen hit on trading
platform EBS on Wednesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar's value
against a basket of major currencies eased 0.1 percent to 82.999
after having risen roughly 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
ECB
A Munich-based daily said Draghi is planning concerted
action using both the ECB and the future euro European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) to purchase sovereign debt from Spain or Italy
in order to help push down borrowing rates for those two
countries.
The newspaper added, however, that a final decision is not
expected until after Sept. 12, after the German Constitutional
Court rules on the ESM.
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore, said the likelihood of
the ECB deciding on a resumption of its bond purchases was
probably "less than 10 percent" due to German opposition.
Still, the onus is on the ECB to back up Draghi's pledge,
and the central bank will probably unveil an initiative of some
sort to help bring down the borrowing costs of peripheral euro
zone countries, Okagawa said, adding that the euro could gain a
short-term boost if that happens.
"The measures that are adopted may turn out to be something
that is outside of everyone's imagination," he added.
Strong action by the ECB would give high-beta currencies
like the Australian dollar, relatively volatile currencies that
are sensitive to shifts in broader market sentiment, a new lease
on life.
The Australian dollar rose 0.2 percent to $1.0483,
getting a slight lift after data showed a surprisingly strong
rise in Australian retail sales in June, suggesting no urgent
need for further policy easing by Australia's central bank.