By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 3 The euro stayed under pressure on
Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European
Central Bank disappointed markets by not immediately reviving
bond buying to lower crippling borrowing costs for Spain and
Italy.
Further losses may be limited for now as investors retreat
to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at
1230 GMT, though many market players think the euro's downtrend
will likely continue.
The euro was at $1.2171, down 0.1 percent in Asia. On
Thursday, it skidded nearly three cents to $1.21335 after the
ECB indicated any intervention would not come before September
and come only if governments activated the euro zone's bail-out
funds to join the ECB in buying bonds.
The single currency has basically erase most of gains it
made after ECB President Mario Draghi set the bar very high last
week by declaring the bank would do whatever it took within its
mandate to preserve the euro.
"All the vital decisions seem to be pushed back to
September," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank. "But given worries about funding of Greece
and Spain, risk for financial markets will rise as time goes by.
I just want to beg policymakers to move as fast as possible."
In comments clouding the outlook for ECB action, Draghi
indicated that German central bank chief Jens Weidmann had
expressed reservations about bond-buying and further efforts
would be needed to persuade the Bundesbank before a final vote
to take action.
"In a way Weidmann is right, because the ECB is not legally
allowed to monetise debt while buying government bonds at this
stage looks like nothing but monetising. So we'll have to see
how they are going to get around the legal problems," said Seiya
Nakajima, chief economist at Itochu Corp.
"Europe is likely to lurch from one crisis to another for
now before things will get better," he said.
PAYROLLS NEXT
The recent highs around $1.2390/2406 are likely to become
strong resistance for the euro, while initial support comes in
at the 25-month low of $1.2042 set last month. The 2010 trough
around $1.1876 also remains in play.
The euro also fell sharply against the yen and
even lost ground against risk-sensitive currencies like the
Australian to reach fresh all-time lows on Thursday.
The single currency's slump saw the dollar index
bounce up to 83.324, from a four-week low of 82.198 on Thursday
before Draghi's news conference.
The dollar weakened slightly against the yen, slipping to
78.24 from Thursday's high around 78.54, though wariness
about Japan's currency-intervention kept the yen in check.
Traders said markets were now bracing for the U.S. jobs
data. Analysts polled by Reuters generally expect the economy to
have created 100,000 jobs in July and the jobless rate to stay
at 8.2 percent.
Any upside surprise could temper hopes of more stimulus from
the Federal Reserve, which earlier this week signalled it is
prepared to act unless the economy stages an unlikely comeback
in the next six weeks.
A surprisingly strong jobs report should give the dollar a
boost. Conversely, a weaker-than-expected jobs number will put
the greenback under fresh pressure.
The Australian dollar, which on Thursday fell more than one
percent from a 4 1/2-month high, bounced back a tad to $1.0475
against the US currency.