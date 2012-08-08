* NZD slips to near one-week lows after disappointing data
* China inflation, retail sales, industrial output figures
next
* Aussie eyes employment data at home
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 9 Investors took aim at the New
Zealand dollar on Thursday on the back of a disappointing jobs
report, but held their fire on others ahead of a batch of key
data from China and Australia that could make or break risk
sentiment.
The kiwi dollar sank to a near one-week low around
$0.8111, after the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly to 6.8
percent, confounding expectations for a fall to 6.5 percent.
"This will get the horses running on the idea of the RBNZ
cutting rates, but we still think they'll be reluctant to come
to the party on that. This is more a case of stay-on-hold for
longer, that's the bias we're taking," said Ben Jarman,
economist at JPMorgan.
The euro, which came under modest pressure on Wednesday,
stood at $1.2370, pulling back from a one-month high
around $1.2443 set on Tuesday. It also lost ground against the
yen, slipping to 97.00 from this week's peak of
97.82.
Markets are now awaiting the latest reading on China's
inflation due around the same time as Australia's employment
report at 0130 GMT. That will be followed by Chinese industrial
output and retail sales at 0530 GMT.
Traders said risk takers could be reinvigorated if the data
soothed persistent jitters of a hard economic landing in the
world's second biggest economy.
Hopes that the European Central Bank will act next month to
ease painfully high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy and the
Federal Reserve will add more stimulus to spur its spluttering
recovery have fuelled appetite for riskier assets in the past
few sessions.
That is one reason why commodity currencies have fared so
well of late. The Australian dollar hit a 4-1/2 month
peak of $1.0604, while the Canadian dollar reached a
three-month high this week. Both currencies were slightly off
those highs on Thursday.
Analysts, though, warned that market optimism will fade if
there is no fresh developments in the euro zone soon.
"The longer Spain delays asking for EFSF help, the more the
market can think about the conditions that would attached to
such help. And the more everyone can worry," said Kit Juckes,
strategist at Societe Generale.
With expectations of central bank stimulus riding high,
safe-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and yen have
languished. The dollar index was at 82.328, struggling to
push off a one-month low of 82.315 plumbed on Tuesday.
Against the yen, the greenback was at 78.43,
remaining stuck in a slim 77.90-78.80 range seen since late
July.