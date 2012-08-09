* Aussie testing Tuesday's 4 1/2-month high
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 9 The euro got a slight lift against
major counterparts and the Australian dollar tested a 4-1/2
month peak on Thursday after Chinese inflation data suggested
scope for further easing and Australia's employment picture
brightened.
Data showed China's annual consumer inflation fell to a
30-month low in July, suggesting that country's central bank can
follow up rate cuts in June and July to stimulate the economy.
By contrast, rate-cut expectations waned in Australia, after
data released at the same time as China's showed a rise in
Australian employment in July surpassed expectations while the
jobless rate surprised with a dip to 5.2 percent.
"Today's data releases can be said to be better than
expected, though overall, market moves were small, with recent
ranges holding for now," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign
exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
The euro, which came under modest pressure on Wednesday,
edged up 0.1 percent to $1.2377, still well short of a
one-month high of $1.2443 set on Tuesday.
The European unit also inched up 0.1 percent against the yen
to 97.06 yen but remained below Tuesday's peak of
97.82 yen. Against its Japanese counterpart, the U.S. dollar was
at 78.36, mired in the narrow 77.90-78.80 yen range that
has held since late July.
The Australian dollar rose to $1.0601 after the
data, just shy of Tuesday's 4-1/2 month high of $1.0604, and was
last up about 0.3 percent at $1.0593.
Chinese industrial output figures, due for release at 0530
GMT, were expected to show signs of a pick-up in activity.
Commodity currencies such as the Aussie have fared well in
recent sessions, bolstered by hopes that the European Central
Bank will act next month to ease painfully high borrowing costs
for Spain and Italy.
Analysts, though, warned that market optimism will fade if
there is no fresh developments in the euro zone soon.
"The longer Spain delays asking for EFSF help, the more the
market can think about the conditions that would attached to
such help. And the more everyone can worry," said Kit Juckes,
strategist at Societe Generale.
Many market participants also expect the U.S. Federal
Reserve to take further stimulus steps, which has fuelled
appetite for riskier assets.
With expectations of central bank stimulus riding high, the
safe-haven U.S. dollar has languished. The dollar index
slipped 0.2 percent to 82.256, moving close to a one-month low
of 82.041 touched on Tuesday.
Also on the central bank front, the Bank of Japan kept
monetary policy steady on Thursday as widely expected but was
more bearish in its assessment of the economy, including of
exports and output.
Investors took aim at the New Zealand dollar early on
Thursday on the back of a disappointing jobs report, pushing the
kiwi dollar to a near one-week low around $0.8111. The
unemployment rate rose unexpectedly to 6.8 percent, confounding
expectations for a fall to 6.5 percent from the previous year's
6.7 percent.