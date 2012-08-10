* RBA quarterly statement awaited for Aussie direction
TOKYO, Aug 10 The euro steadied in Asia on
Friday, as hopes for progress in Europe's debt crisis gained the
upper hand over worries about slowing euro zone growth.
Weak German economic data pressured the euro on Thursday, as
well as the ECB's latest monthly bulletin citing downside risks
to the euro zone's economic outlook.
But persistent hope that the European Central Bank will act
to ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy helped the European
unit climb off its overnight lows.
The euro remained down slightly at $1.2296 but well
above an overnight low of $1.2266 and a more than two-year low
of $1.2042 hit last month, though it was still shy of its
one-month high of $1.2444 set on Monday.
"The euro has been supported by traders reducing their long
dollar positions ahead of summer holidays," said Yuji Saito,
director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole in Tokyo.
"There are reasons to be concerned, but a lack of fresh
factors or comments from key European figures to prompt further
euro selling has led traders to adjust their positions," he
said.
Saito noted that euro buying flows have been observed in
Asian morning trade recently, probably from funds squaring
euro/dollar positions.
The euro bought 96.63 yen, above its overnight
low of 96.33 yen but below Tuesday's peak of 97.82 yen. It was
narrowly holding above its 14-day moving average, now at 96.23
yen.
The U.S. dollar was buying 78.59, mired in the narrow
77.90-78.80 yen range that has held since late July. It rose as
high as 78.79 yen overnight, a three-week peak.
Saito also noted that the dollar may be supported against
the yen by a changing view of U.S. bonds as Treasury yields have
been inching up on solid U.S. data, which could help scale back
expectations for another round of bond buying by the Federal
Reserve.
Citigroup positioning indicators suggest that foreign
exchange markets have long positions in the carry and commodity
currencies that they are funding in U.S. dollars and sterling
rather than euros, said Greg Anderson, senior currency
strategist at Citigroup in New York, in a note to clients.
"However, no position size is anywhere close to large and
for the most part positions are either shrinking or remaining
flat, despite favourable price movements," he said.
The Australian dollar was slightly lower at $1.0570
after rising to $1.0615 on Thursday, its highest level since
March 20.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to issue its
quarterly statement on monetary policy at 0130 GMT, in which it
is expected to revise its domestic growth outlook to around 3.5
percent from 3 percent.
"The Australian dollar has been on a runaway train upward
since they stopped cutting interest rates, but the wording of
the RBA's Monetary Policy Statement will have a lot of
influence," said Neal Gilbert, strategist at GFT, in emailed
comments.
"If they hint that further easing could be in store in the
future, that may put a crimp in the never-ending rise. Being
that Australia is a heavy exporting country, they get
uncomfortable if their currency appreciates too much, so there
may be a mention of the exchange rate in the statement," he
added.
The dollar index stood at 82.634, down from its
overnight high of 82.789 but still well above a one-month low of
82.041 touched on Tuesday.