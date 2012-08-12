* Euro off to a subdued start in Asia after last week's fall

* Global economy worries taking shine off commodity currencies

* Japan GDP, euro zone data eyed

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Aug 13 The currency markets got off to a nondescript start on Monday, with commodity currencies under mild pressure first thing as investors continued to worry about the health of the global economy following last week's disappointing Chinese data.

The euro, however, was barely changed from where it closed in New York at $1.2285, having retreated from a one-month high around $1.2444 set last week. It was also steady on the yen at 96.16.

The single currency had benefited from high expectations the European Central Bank will put in place measures to lower crippling borrowing costs for highly indebted countries such as Spain and Italy as soon as next month.

Equally subdued, the dollar index stood at 82.575, not far off a one-week high of 82.870 reached Friday. Against the yen, the greenback was steady at 78.28, holding well within its prevailing 78.00-78.80 range.

Japan's second-quarter growth report is up next at 2350 GMT and the consensus is for the world's third biggest economy to slow further.

Last Friday, Beijing reported weak trade and bank lending data that took the shine off high-flying commodity currencies like the Australian dollar.

The Aussie last stood at $1.0555 versus $1.0572 late in New York on Friday, while its New Zealand counterpart slipped to $0.8124 from $0.8131.

Still, both Antipodean currencies held near multi-month peaks, underpinned by hopes that major central banks will soon act to stimulate their economies.

Figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday showed speculators had been betting in favour of the Aussie and kiwi.

"It looks like the IMM community is becoming even more positive on the commodity currencies including AUD, CAD, and NZD as they continue to accumulate long positions," noted analysts at BNP Paribas.

"Positioning is nowhere near extremes and would suggest that commodity currencies could have further to run as prospects rise of QE from the Fed and ECB."

However, the strength of their commodity currencies are worrying policymakers in Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand's finance minister on Monday said the kiwi dollar was too high and making rebalancing of the economy more difficult. Last week, the Reserve Bank of Australia warned that a strong local dollar could constrain the economy.

Markets will also be keeping a close eye on a slew of euro zone second-quarter economic output data due on Monday and Tuesday, which will no doubt heap more pressure on EU leaders to rescue the region from recession.