By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 14 The euro pushed higher on Tuesday,
extending some of the previous session's gains in Asian trade,
as the market cautiously tested the upside ahead of euro zone
and U.S. economic data.
Hopes for European Central Bank action next month and recent
weak economic data out of China prompted an unwinding of some
short euro positions on Monday, particularly against the
Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The euro's newfound strength may be tested later in the day
with the release of euro zone growth data, as well national data
from some euro zone countries.
German gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent in the second
quarter, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Tuesday, slightly
beating expectations on the back of solid exports and
consumption.
By contrast, the euro zone as a whole is expected to show a
contraction of 0.2 percent on the quarter, following a flat
first quarter.
"Low liquidity in the summer could mean that market moves
are small, or it could amplify moves," said Kimihiko Tomita,
head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in
Tokyo.
The euro rose almost 0.3 percent to $1.2363, up from
Monday's low around $1.2262 and moving back toward last week's
high of $1.2444 on the EBS trading platform.
STIMULUS HOPES
Against the Japanese unit, it added 0.5 percent to 97.10 yen
, moving solidly above its 14-day moving average at
96.52.
The European unit's overnight gains were particularly
apparent against its Antipodean counterparts. It was marginally
higher against the kiwi after hitting a two-week high of
NZ$1.5282 on Monday, and was up 0.2 percent to
A$1.1747 against the Aussie after surging nearly 1 percent to a
Monday high of A$1.1755.
U.S. data also will take centre stage later in the session.
Retail sales figures for July will offer an important update on
how consumer demand fared at the start of the third quarter. The
U.S. will also release consumer price data..
Worse-than-expected figures would add to expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to stimulate the economy,
perhaps with another round of quantitative easing through bond
purchases, or QE3. But some strategists caution that investors
should also brace for an upside surprise.
"Our bet would be that if our baseline view is wrong, the
surprise will be on the positive side, rather than negative,"
said Citigroup FX strategist Steven Englander in a note to
clients. "This would undercut any residual imminent QE3
expectations."
The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index dip to
82.301, retreating from a one-week high of 82.870 set on Friday.
The index was back below its 14-day moving average, now at
82.609.
The greenback erased earlier losses and rose 0.3 percent
against the yen to 78.52, but was still wedged in the
78.00-78.80 range that has held since late last month.