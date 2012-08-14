* U.S. retail sales surprise on upside, U.S. yields jump

* Dollar up, more gains eyed as short positions are cut

* BOE minutes, U.S. industrial production up next

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Aug 15 The dollar hovered near one-month highs against the yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, having broken out of a slim trading range after surprisingly upbeat retail sales dampened talk of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The broad-based expansion in retail sales bolstered the view that the slowdown in U.S. economic growth during the second quarter will prove temporary, prompting a jump in U.S. Treasury yields.

That saw the dollar rise over 0.5 percent to a high of 78.94 yen. It last stood at 78.74 yen. The greenback also gained ground against the euro and high-beta currencies including the Australian dollar as investors cut bearish bets.

The euro ease to $1.2318 from Tuesday's high around $1.2386, while the Aussie slid to $1.0487, reaching 1-1/2-weeks lows. The dollar index popped up to 82.544, pulling away from a one-week low of 82.196.

"The greenback may track higher throughout the remainder of the week as the data coming out of the world's largest economy dampens speculation for additional monetary support," said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX.

Later in the day, the market will get the latest reading on U.S. consumer inflation and industrial output. Price pressure is expected to remain benign, while industrial production is forecast to accelerate a touch from the previous month.

Data out of Europe on Tuesday was not as grim as feared, with gross domestic product in the region's two biggest economies beating forecast.

But as expected the euro zone's debt-ravaged economy shrank in the second quarter and economists warned Germany was unlikely to defy gravity for long unless decisive action is taken to tackle the bloc's debt crisis.

EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday the EU and ECB are ready to act on the euro zone's debt crisis once certain conditions are met.

Jose Wynne, analyst at Barclays Capital, said the data supported the need for further stimulus from the ECB, which could signal more aid next month.

"We expect this signal to translate into a 25bp cut of the repo rate to 0.50 percent at the November meeting and, more importantly, into the ECB restarting the SMP program by buying the front end of Spain and Italy's sovereign curves," Wynne said.

"The euro may see cross currents coming from market participants covering EUR shorts and those looking for opportunities to sell ahead of further ECB easing. We would join the later ones."

Sentiment for commodity currencies have also soured in the wake of recent disappointing Chinese data. The Australian dollar continued to fall against the euro, which climbed to A$1.1742 , well off an all-time low around A$1.1597 plumbed early in the month.

There is little in the way of market-moving economic data out of Asia on Wednesday. In Europe, the Bank of England will publish minutes of its Aug. 1-2 meeting, when it left policy unchanged.