* Dollar extends gains vs yen as US yields rise
* Stop-loss buying lifts dollar to 1-mth high vs yen
* More U.S. data coming later on Thursday
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 The dollar surged to a
one-month high against the yen on Thursday, extending gains
after this week's upbeat U.S. data gave a boost to Treasury
yields and cooled expectations of monetary easing by the Federal
Reserve.
The dollar climbed on stop-loss buying, adding to a rally
that began earlier in the week after strong retail sales data
bolstered the view that a recent slowdown in U.S. growth will
prove temporary.
The greenback touched a high of 79.35 yen on trading
platform EBS, its highest level since mid-July. The dollar last
changed hands at 79.34 yen, up 0.5 percent from late U.S. trade
on Wednesday.
"We are seeing increasing signs of stabilisation in the
U.S.," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research for
Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"The U.S. improvement is in contrast to the persistent
weakness elsewhere. So that's dollar positive because (interest)
rate spreads move in favour of the dollar," he said, adding that
the dollar may rise towards 80 yen in the short term.
Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. industrial output rose in
July, while home-builder sentiment in August hit its highest
level in more than five years.
Such data came in the wake of a surprisingly strong reading
on U.S. retail sales that dampened expectations the Fed will
launch another round of bond-buying, or quantitative easing, as
early as September.
Analysts warned, however, that the dollar's rise versus the
yen could lose steam if coming U.S. indicators disappoint, and a
U.S.-based currency trader said it was hard to tell whether the
dollar's rise marked the start of a medium-term trend or a "big
head fake", especially since the rally has taken place in thin,
summertime market conditions.
EVENT RISK IN SEPTEMBER
Not all of the data released on Wednesday was rosy, with a
gauge of manufacturing in New York state showing a contraction
in August for the first time since October 2011.
"It's too early to celebrate with both hands in the air,"
said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate
Bank in Tokyo.
The weak reading on manufacturing in New York state came
ahead of the Philadelphia Fed's gauge of factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region, due later on Thursday.
"I think corporate sentiment provides the best gauge of
current conditions... You have to think about what might happen
if the Philly Fed index turns out to be weak. That could change
the trend again," Karakama said.
In any event, the dollar will find it tough to break above
the 79.50 yen to 80.00 yen region unless there is another strong
catalyst, given the potential for dollar-selling by Japanese
exporters at such levels, Karakama added.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.2282, with moves
subdued as investors await details on a new European Central
Bank programme to help reduce the borrowing costs of Spain and
Italy that the central bank is now considering.
"Euro/dollar is in a range for now but we still expect it to
move lower in September on the prospect of more headlines out of
Europe, a lot of event risk in September, and rate cuts as
well," said Henderson at Standard Chartered.
"Our forecast for euro/dollar is $1.18 by the end of the
quarter," he added.
A Reuters poll in early August showed that the ECB is seen
likely to begin purchasing Italian and Spanish bonds in
September, and to also cut its main refinancing rate to a record
low of half a percent at that time.