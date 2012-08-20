* Yen undermined by rising U.S. bond yields
* Euro/dollar seen stuck in quiet ranges
* Market awaits Fed minutes, data later in the week
* Aussie dlr testing floor of uptrend channel
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 20 The yen dozed at five-week lows
versus the dollar on Monday after a surge in U.S. bond yields
last week, while the euro was sluggish versus the dollar in
subdued trade where the ebb and flow of euro zone optimism was
seen continuing to drive markets.
The dollar rose as high as 79.66 yen in early trade, its
highest in over five weeks, drawing help from last week's rise
in U.S. Treasury yields to three-month highs.
The dollar later eased to 79.49 yen, down slightly on
the day due to selling from Japanese exporters coming back from
their Obon summer holidays.
But model players are likely to buy on dips as the currency
pair look supported on daily Ichimoku charts, breaking above the
top of the cloud since April, traders also said.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.86 percent
last week, bringing its yield advantage over
Japanese bonds to nearly 1 percentage point for the first time
in three months.
While some operators believe a yield gap of about 1
percentage point is too small to trigger a massive buildup of
yen carry trade, the dollar/yen does tend to have strong
correlation with U.S. yields.
"We think U.S. yields are likely to rise further in the near
term. The 10-year is likely to hit 2.1 percent if all short-term
long positions are unwound," said Junya Tanase, chief FX
strategist at JPMorgan Chase.
"Based on the correlation so far this month, the dollar/yen
rate in line with that yield would be 79.98 yen," he added.
Investors have been selling the yen so far this month, said
Kimihiko Tomita, the head of forex at State Street Bank in
Tokyo, citing the bank's monitoring of investor flows. He added
that their flows may have dominated a holiday-thinned market.
The euro fetched 98.12 yen, not far from six-week
high of 98.43 yen set on Friday.
SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY
Against the greenback, the euro was little changed at
$1.2333 and seen stuck in a $1.2240-2450 range it has
hugged in the past two weeks.
With the Northern Hemisphere in a summer lull and an absence
of key data on Monday, traders expect little action until later
in the week when euro zone purchasing managers' survey and
minutes of Federal Reserve's July 31/Aug 1 policy meeting are
released.
"If the minutes show that there was an active discussion on
which measures should be used to provide additional stimulus,
then this could be the first sign that the Fed may pull the
trigger in September as our economists forecast," analysts at
BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
"This would put the USD back under pressure and generate a
rally in risky assets as expectations for quantitative easing
rise."
The euro is likely to stay range-bound until there is more
clarity on measures tackle the debt crisis, with some market
players looking to shuttle diplomacy in the euro zone starting
later this week.
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will meet on Thursday, a day before Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras arrives in Berlin.
Hopes are also high that the European Central Bank (ECB)
will take concrete measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis
at its September meeting.
Germany's weekly Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday the
ECB is considering setting yield thresholds for any purchases of
a struggling euro zone country's bonds.
If true, this could be taken positively by markets, traders
said, though the market has shown limited response so far.
The Australian dollar was at $1.0435, near a
three-week trough of $1.0411 plumbed on Friday. Immediate
support is seen near $1.0400, the floor of an uptrend channel
drawn from early June.
The Aussie had been unable to keep up with a general pick-up
in risk appetite last week, which saw European stocks
close at 13-month highs on Friday and U.S. stocks near
four-year highs.
Traders said there was no driver apart from position
adjustments amid persistent expectations that the Reserve Bank
of Australia will cut interest rates at some stage.