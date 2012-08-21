* Fresh doubts on ECB action caps euro
* Worries about Greece may resurface this week - strategist
* Aussie clings to channel support ahead of RBA
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 21 The euro lacked traction on
Tuesday after the European Central Bank brushed aside a media
report that it was considering setting yield thresholds for any
moves to buy bonds.
A report by German magazine Der Spiegel had earlier boosted
the euro by lending weight to the view that the ECB would revive
its controversial bond-buying programme. The ECB said it was
misleading to report on decisions that had not yet been taken
.
Germany's Bundesbank also stepped up its resistance on
Monday to a ECB plan to buy billions of euros worth of Spanish
and Italian government bonds to reduce those countries'
crippling borrowing costs.
"The market has been recently cherry-picking only positive
factors but I expect a reversal in the next couple of days,"
said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp.
The euro stood little changed in early Asian-Pacific trade
at $1.2350, stuck in its rough $1.2250-2450 range so far
this month.
The Australian dollar held near a key channel line support
ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's August policy meeting
minutes at 0130 GMT.
It was changing hands at $1.0448, a bit above its
three-week low of $1.0411 hit last Friday, though it faces the
risk of slipping below a channel line that has acted as support
for its rally since early June.
The bank is likely to sound happy with interest rates at 3.5
percent given a resilient domestic economy, though Europe
remains a key risk to the global outlook.
Against the yen, the euro stood at 98.00 yen, off
a six-week high of 98.40 yen set last week.
Uno said the market is likely to shift its focus back to the
difficulties in the euro zone of hammering out bold action as
policymakers get down to their business after summer holiday.
Greece is expected to lobby for a two-year extension of
austerity measures to soften their impact when its Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras meets this week with Chancellor Angela
Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Eurogroup chief
Jean-Claude Juncker.
"If Greece and the EU cannot reach an agreement, that could
rekindle speculation about Greece's exit from the euro zone,"
SMBC's Uno added.
The dollar traded at 79.41 yen, off a five-week high
of 79.66 yen hit on Monday.