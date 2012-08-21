* Fresh doubts on ECB action caps euro
* Worries about Greece may resurface this week - strategist
* Aussie stays above channel support after RBA
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 21 The euro trod water on Tuesday but
appeared increasingly vulnerable to a reverse amid festering
doubts over whether policymakers can reach an accord for action
next month to lift some pressure off debt stricken euro zone
countries.
"The market has been recently cherry-picking only positive
factors (for the euro), but I expect a reversal in the next
couple of days," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp.
The euro stood little changed in early Asian-Pacific trade
at $1.2350, off its peak of $1.2440 hit on Aug. 6, just
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled the
bank would revive its bond buying scheme to lower borrowing
costs of Italy and Spain.
Hopes that the ECB would start buying bonds of struggling
euro zone members in September had underpinned the euro since
late last month, but market players said a reality check was
due.
On Monday, the European Central Bank brushed aside a report
by German magazine Der Spiegel that it was considering setting
yield thresholds for any moves to buy bonds, saying it was
misleading to report on decisions that had not yet been taken
.
Germany's Bundesbank also stepped up its resistance on
Monday to a ECB plan to buy billions of euros worth of Spanish
and Italian government bonds.
AFTER SUMMER LULL
Uno said the market is likely to shift its focus back to the
problems euro zone policymakers face reaching agreement as they
resume talks after summer holidays.
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will meet on Thursday, a day before Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras arrives in Berlin.
Samaras is expected to lobby for a two-year extension of
austerity measures to soften their negative economic impact.
But German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Monday
after meeting with his Greek counterpart Dimitris Avramopoulos
that Germany will not substantially soften agreements with
Athens.
"If Greece and the EU cannot reach an agreement, that could
rekindle speculation about Greece's exit from the euro zone,"
SMBC's Uno added.
The dollar moved little against the yen, trading at 79.41
yen, off a five-week high of 79.66 yen hit on Monday.
On the other hand, the Australian dollar gained a tad after
the minutes of the central bank's latest meeting gave no hint of
further easing.
That helped the Aussie stay above a key channel line support
just above $1.04.
It was changing hands at $1.0475, up 0.3 percent
on the day, and up further from its three-week low of $1.0411
hit last Friday.
Still, the Aussie has underperformed other risk-sensitive
currencies in recent weeks, to stand 0.2 percent down so far
this month, compared to a 1.5 percent gain in the Canadian
dollar.
"One possible reason for the Aussie's underperformance is
worries about a slowdown in China," said Masafumi Yamamoto,
chief strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Shanghai shares hit 3 1/2-year low on Monday before
rebounding slightly on Tuesday.