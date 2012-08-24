* Euro remains not far from 7-week high vs dollar
* Trimming of euro bearish bets may persist -analysts
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 24 The euro eased versus the
dollar on Friday but still held near a 7-week high hit the
previous day, its downside seen limited in the near term by the
potential for the further unwinding of euro short positions.
The euro, which rose after Fed minutes on Wednesday
suggested the U.S. central bank may opt for more monetary
stimulus "fairly soon", got a further lift on Thursday after
sources said Spain is negotiating with the euro zone over
conditions for aid..
The Spain news help offset comments from St. Louis Federal
Reserve President James Bullard, who said the minutes are a bit
stale given stronger data since the Fed's last policy meeting.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.2555, having hit a
high of $1.2590 the previous day on trading platform EBS, its
highest level in about seven weeks.
"The moves that have taken place are nothing more than
position unwinding," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets
analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore,
referring to the trimming back of euro-bearish bets.
Such unwinding may persist in the near term given a recent
accumulation of short euro positions.
"Various potential pitfalls for the euro are coming up, so
people want to sell when it rises. They sell and then buy back,
sell and then buy back. There has been a continuation of that,"
Okagawa said.
The euro has bounced since hitting a two-year low of $1.2042
in late July, buoyed by expectations that the European Central
Bank will announce plans to help lower Spanish and Italian bond
yields at its policy meeting on Sept. 6.
The euro could come back under pressure if the ECB
disappoints the market. Another event that the market awaits is
a German constitutional court ruling on the European Stability
Mechanism, the permanent European rescue fund, due on Sept. 12.
The medium-term outlook for the euro remains murky, but the
single currency might rise to around $1.27 to $1.28 in the near
term, said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore.
"There's probably a bit more room for the further unwinding
of short euro positions in the crosses, so I think we might see
a bit of a higher euro in the interim," he said.
The dollar, which had slid against the yen following the
release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday, gained a bit of respite
versus the Japanese currency, rising 0.1 percent to 78.57 yen
.
Since U.S. economic indicators released after the Fed's most
recent policy meeting were fairly upbeat, traders are divided on
exactly what the Fed will decide at its next meeting in
September, said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Bangkok.
The market is now hunting for clues on the latest thinking
of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who will give a speech at the
annual informal conference of central bankers and economists at
Jackson Hole, Wyoming at the end of this month.
"Views are split and I think we will get some sort of
conclusion at Jackson Hole," the trader said.