* Euro's recovery may be at risk ahead of key events
* Dollar/yen, cross/yen down on Japanese flows
* Aussie hits 1-month low on concerns about end of mining
boom
* Kiwi falls, NZ's biggest firm cuts f'cast payout on kiwi
impact
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 28 The euro sagged against the dollar
while the yen gained broadly as market players trimmed their
long positions in risk currencies ahead of a central bankers'
meeting later in the week.
The Australian dollar hit a one-month low against the dollar
and the yen as it also smarted from worries about the extent of
the slowdown in China, and its impact on the mining boom in
Australia.
Analysts say the euro's recovery since late last month on
hopes of European Central bank actions might be losing momentum
as the currency slipped further from its seven-week peak hit
last week.
"The euro had been bought on hopes after the ECB comments.
But unless the market sees action to back up its words soon, the
rally will fizzle," said Minori Uchida, chief FX strategist at
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The euro fell 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.2474
, down more than a full cent from its seven-week high of
$1.2590 hit last Thursday.
The euro had also been supported since last week after
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting
sparked expectations that the Fed may start a fresh round of
stimulus next month.
But many traders are now looking for more solid signs of
that happening, awaiting Friday's speech by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke at an annual informal meeting of central
bankers at the U.S. retreat of Jackson Hole.
On the other hand, the ECB is expected to reveal further
details of a new programme to lower the debt yields of Spain and
Italy after its Sept. 6 policy meeting, though its
implementation is likely to start in late September at the
earliest.
While hopes that the ECB would step in to buy short-term
Spanish bonds if Spain requests a bailout have bolstered the
euro in the past several weeks, it remains to be seen if this
would be enough to win back investor confidence in southern
European sovereign debt.
"It seems like it will take some time before the ECB starts
buying bonds so there's a chance markets will get disappointed,"
said a trader at a Japanese bank.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.5 percent to 97.96 yen
as some market players are forced to cut losses on
the pair, while Japanese investors were also said to be selling
the euro against the yen.
"I have a feeling that there are still some players who are
long in the euro/yen after the Fed's minutes and that the market
may be forced to trigger more stop-losses on these positions
even though I'm not super-bearish on the euro," said a trader at
a British bank.
The yen was also helped by Japanese exporters' buying
against the dollar as well as loss-cut buying in other cross/yen
pairs. The U.S. dollar fell 0.3 percent to 78.52 yen.
AUSSIE, KIWI HEAD SOUTH
The Australian dollar hit a fresh five-week low of $1.0345
, pressured by worries over the slowdown in China's
economy as Shanghai shares hit fresh 3 1/2-year lows on
Monday.
Sharp drop in the price of iron ore, coal and other
commodities is adding to worries, although Australian Treasurer
Wayne Swan hosed down concerns the declines will weaken
government revenues.
"Given that the Aussie's fair value based on purchasing
power parity is around $0.70, a level above $1.05 would be
difficult to maintain," said Tokyo-Mitsubishi's Uchida.
"On the other hand, the Australian central bank is not as
inclined to ease as the Fed and the ECB. There's buying in the
Aussie by central banks which want to increase the Aussie in
their foreign reserves. So I do not expect it to fall below
parity against the dollar," he added.
The Aussie also hit a one-month low of 81.22 yen,
and a seven-week low of A$1.2068 per euro.
Some traders said the Aussie's slide was triggered by an
abrupt fall in the New Zealand dollar, which fell 0.2 percent
after the dairy processor Fonterra Co-operative Group
-- the country's largest company -- cut its forecast payout to
farmers because of a high kiwi.