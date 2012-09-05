* Euro stop-loss orders said to lie below $1.2475
* Aussie skids to 6-week low on China slowdown fears
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sep 5 The euro dipped slightly against
the dollar in Asian trading on Wednesday, but underlying support
for the single currency stayed intact ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday that is expected to unveil
details of a long-awaited debt-buying plan.
The European unit percent was down 0.2 percent at $1.2537
, off its Tuesday session high of $1.2629 but still not
far from Friday's high of $1.26378 on trading platform EBS,
which was its strongest level since early July.
In early Asian trading, the euro bumped through stop-loss
orders which were said to have been placed at $1.2550, which was
a 50 percent retracement of its recent rise from $1.2465 on Aug.
28 to Friday's high, as well as at Tuesday's low of $1.2555.
Further stops were said to lie below $1.2475.
"The euro is finding the going a little bit easier. The
prospect of the collapse of the euro is becoming a distant
memory with many former bears. And the temperature seems to be
rising amongst the perma bears," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief
economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co.
ECB President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on
Monday that purchases of short-term sovereign bonds to help
debt-burdened countries like Spain and Italy would not breach
European Union rules, according to a recording obtained by
Reuters.
The euro "is rangebound but seems to be quite well
supported. The high expectations for the ECB meeting on Thursday
remain after Draghi's closed-door meeting on Monday," Wilkinson
said.
Still, fears that the ECB could disappoint and trigger a
further euro correction prompted some investors to take profits
on its recent gains.
"Some investors are wary that the euro's rally ahead of the
ECB meeting will turn out to be, 'buy the rumour, sell the
fact," with so many key details of the debt-buying plan still
unclear, such as volume," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign
exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
The euro also slipped slightly against the yen, down 0.2
percent to 98.33 yen.
The euro also came under some pressure on Tuesday after
worse-than-expected data on U.S. manufacturing gave the dollar a
safe-haven lift.
The key U.S. data this week will come on Friday, when the
monthly employment report is expected to show employers
increased payrolls by 125,000 workers last month, down from
July's 163,000.
The dollar was steady against its Japanese counterpart at
78.43 yen.
The Australian dollar recovered to $1.0209 after
dropping to a six-week low of $1.0189 on growing speculation the
Reserve Bank of Australia will cut interest rates to cushion the
economy from falling commodity prices.
Government data on Wednesday showed Australia's gross
domestic product rose 0.6 percent in the second quarter, at a
slower pace from the previous quarter when it jumped 1.4
percent.
Australia's central bank held rates steady on Tuesday as
widely expected, though a slowdown in China has left the
country's commodity-fuelled economy vulnerable.