* ECB bond-buying plan gives risk appetite a fillip
* Euro up, commodity currencies fare even better
* Yen big underperformer on brighter sentiment
* U.S. jobs data up next, then Chinese data on Sunday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 7 The euro and commodity currencies
like the Australian dollar held onto gains in Asia on Friday,
while the safe-haven yen nursed heavy losses as markets cheered
the European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt
crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his promise to do
whatever it takes to defend the euro, announced a new and
potentially unlimited bond-buying programme aimed at lowering
painfully high borrowing costs for stressed member states.
The news gave investors confidence that the ECB has finally
taken a big step towards stemming the region's debt woes. Euro
zone blue-chip stocks surged more than 3 percent to
six-month highs, while U.S. stocks hit multi-year highs.
The euro rose as far as $1.2652, a level not seen
since July 2, from a session trough around $1.2561. It also
rallied against the Japanese currency, reaching a two-month peak
at 99.80 yen.
"The ECB's actions afford time, allowing risk appetite to
stage a comeback for now," said Vincent Chaigneau, a strategist
at Societe Generale.
"Mr Draghi has won a battle, but cannot win the euro area
crisis war by himself. The hardest task of all - getting
governments to drop posturing in return for leadership and deep
reforms - still awaits us."
The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index fall back
towards a 3-1/2 month trough of 80.964 plumbed last week. But
the greenback jumped against the yen, thanks in part higher U.S.
Treasury yields. It hit two-week highs of 79.04 yen.
Stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. services sector and
labour market, helped drive U.S. yields higher. All eyes are now
on the influential jobs report due at 1230 GMT. Any upside
surprise could temper expectations for more stimulus from the
Federal Reserve.
Among the best performers overnight, the Australian dollar
jumped nearly 1 percent to $1.0300, posting its biggest
one-day gain in a month, as markets cut bearish positions in the
commodity currency.
Thursday's rally saw the Aussie pull well away from an
eight-week trough of $1.0167 plumbed on Wednesday.
Hit by worries about a slowdown in China, Australia's single
biggest export market, and amid mounting speculation of a rate
cut at home, the Aussie had fallen some 4 percent since reaching
a high of $1.0615 back in August.
Traders expect the Aussie to consolidate in the short term,
with U.S. payrolls data and a flood of Chinese data on Sunday
providing a challenging backdrop for Aussie dollar bulls.