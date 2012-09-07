* ECB bond-buying plan gives risk appetite a fillip
* Euro stays near previous day's 2-month high vs dollar
* Yen may be set to weaken further on crosses -analyst
* U.S. jobs data up next, then Chinese data on Sunday
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Sept 7 The euro held steady
near a two-month high against the dollar on Friday while the
safe haven yen nursed heavy losses as markets cheered the
European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his promise to do
whatever it takes to defend the euro, announced a new and
potentially unlimited bond-buying programme on Thursday aimed at
lowering painfully high borrowing costs for stressed member
states.
The news gave investors confidence that the ECB has finally
taken a big step towards stemming the region's debt woes.
"The ECB's actions afford time, allowing risk appetite to
stage a comeback for now," said Vincent Chaigneau, a strategist
at Societe Generale.
"Mr Draghi has won a battle, but cannot win the euro area
crisis war by himself. The hardest task of all - getting
governments to drop posturing in return for leadership and deep
reforms - still awaits us."
The euro held steady at $1.2633, hovering near a peak
of $1.2652 hit the previous day on trading platform EBS, its
highest level since early July.
The single currency inched up 0.1 percent against the safe
haven yen to 99.66 yen, not far from Thursday's
two-month high of 99.80 yen.
The yen stabilised after sliding broadly on Thursday, when
stronger-than-expected data on U.S. private-sector employment
triggered a rise in Treasury yields and helped drag the Japanese
currency lower versus the dollar.
With the ECB steps likely to help boost investors' tolerance
for risk, the yen may be set to weaken further on the crosses,
said Tohru Sasaki, chief foreign exchange strategist for
JPMorgan Chase Bank in Tokyo.
"I don't think it is the case at all that everything will be
okay from here on, but at least there is now a certain framework
in place," Sasaki said, referring to the ECB's measures.
"We will probably see a bit of risk-on moves globally and
could see the yen weaken and cross/yen pairs push higher," he
said.
How the yen fares against the dollar, however, will hinge on
moves in U.S. bond yields and on how market expectations for
the chances of further Federal Reserve monetary stimulus evolve,
he said.
The dollar inched up 0.1 percent to 78.91 yen,
holding near Thursday's two-week high of 79.04 yen.
Investors will be focusing on U.S. jobs data due later on
Friday for further hints on whether or not the Fed will launch
another bond-buying programme, or quantitative easing, after its
policy meeting next week.
The Australian dollar inched up 0.2 percent to $1.0300
, holding firm after having climbed roughly 0.9 percent
on Thursday for its biggest one-day gain in a month as traders
trimmed bearish bets against the commodity currency.
A flood of Chinese data on Sunday could provide a
challenging backdrop for the Australian dollar, which has
retreated over the past month on worries about a slowdown in
China, Australia's single biggest export market.