By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 The euro edged higher on
Friday, clawing back some ground lost the previous day on weak
euro zone manufacturing and services data, and some analysts
said the single currency could consolidate around current
trading levels.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2998 after having
fallen to as low as around $1.2920 the previous day.
Immediate support is seen near $1.2905, the 23.6 percent
retracement of its rally from a two-year low of $1.2042 hit in
late July to a four-month high near $1.3173 hit on Monday.
For now, the euro seems to be in a consolidation phase
rather than being on the cusp of returning to a bearish trend,
said Roy Teo, senior FX strategist for ABN AMRO Bank in
Singapore.
"I think the euro should find some support around the
$1.2755 level," he said. A drop below that support could open
the way to a deeper drop, but as long as it holds, the euro
could rise toward a peak hit in May of $1.3284, he said.
The European Central Bank's bond-buying plan and the Fed's
launch of a new asset buying programme have given a boost to the
euro this month. Signs of persistent weakness in the euro zone
economy, however, have taken some of the shine off of the euro's
recent rally.
A fall in Markit's composite euro-zone purchasing managers
index on Thursday showed the ECB's aggressive new bond-buying
plan has so far failed to inspire any major improvement in
business at ailing euro zone companies.
"From here we continue with the waiting game and we just see
what happens in Europe," said Gareth Berry, G10 FX strategist
for UBS in Singapore.
"Two key questions. When is Spain going to ask for help, and
will Greece be given the time and the money to effectively
disappear off the radar screens for another six months or so,"
he added.
Negotiators discussing Greece's bailout came closer to an
accord in late night talks on Thursday but are still short of a
final deal that would unlock the next instalment of Greece's
31.5 billion-euro bailout package.
Many market players expect Spain to eventually apply for aid
and trigger the ECB's bond-buying programme aimed at lowering
the borrowing costs of stressed euro zone states, although
investors' patience could be tested if Madrid dithers.
The Australian dollar also climbed as investors trimmed
bearish bets against the currency, rising 0.4 percent to $1.0476
.
The Aussie dollar dropped as low as $1.0367 the previous
day, hurt by a survey showing China's factory activity remained
sluggish. China is Australia's single biggest export market.
The U.S. dollar eased 0.2 percent to 78.14 yen, well
below a one-month high of 79.23 yen hit on Wednesday after the
Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying programme to help fuel
the country's economic recovery.