* Euro support seen at 200-day moving average around $1.2827
* Yen steadies as Azumi reassures he remains vigilant
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 25 The euro steadied in early trade
in Asia after falling to a more than one-week low against the
dollar overnight as worries about Spain's debt persisted and
weak German business data fanned fears of slowing growth.
The recently resurgent yen also gave up some ground against
the dollar and euro.
Some market participants expected it to face continuous
upward pressure this week from Japanese repatriation ahead of
half-year book-closing, though others said such flows were
likely to be thin as many companies had already covered their
needs.
A drop in German business sentiment to its lowest since
early 2010 stoked concerns about a slowdown in the euro zone's
largest economy, despite the European Central Bank's recently
announced bond-buying plan.
Spain also remained in focus, as its government bond yields
rose on concerns that the country is dragging its feet in
requesting the international bailout that most market
participants expect.
"Fears about Europe's situation remain among investors, with
the focus mostly on Spain, but Greece is also still a concern,
after a report its budget deficit is bigger than previously
thought," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for
State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
German's Der Spiegel reported the Greek deficit could be 20
billino euros, nearly double previous estimates.
"There is no official confirmation of this, but if it turns
out to have some truth in it, it would be very bad news, and
could put more pressure on the euro," he said.
The euro recovered to $1.2944, after falling as low
as $1.2891 on Monday, its weakest since Sept 13. The European
unit reached what had been a four-month high of $1.3173 on Sept.
17.
Support was seen at its 200-day moving average, which is now
around $1.2827.
Against the yen, the euro rose to 100.77 yen
after slipping as low as 100.35 yen on Monday, its lowest level
since Sept. 13.
The dollar bought 77.85 yen, moving back toward Sept.
14's low of 77.46 yen. Support was said to lie around the 77.60
to 77.70 range. That would mark retracement of the rally from
77.13 yen on Sept. 13 to a one-month high of 79.22 yen on Sept.
19 after the Bank of Japan announced it would further ease
monetary policy.
PAIN IN SPAIN
This week, Spain is expected to unveil new structural
reforms and its draft budget plan for 2013. Investors also await
results of stress tests on its banking sector.
A Moody's credit review of Spain is also expected this week,
and the ratings agency could downgrade Spanish debt to junk
status, although it has said it would welcome news of an aid
request.
In Japan, Finance Minister Jun Azumi reassured markets on
Tuesday that there would be no vacuum in currency policy due to
his pending departure from his post to take a new position next
month in the ruling Democratic Party.
Azumi told reporters he stands ready to take firm measures on
currencies as long as he is finance minister.
The Australian dollar rose 0.1 percent to $1.0441,
moving back toward a six-month high of $1.0625 set on Sept 14.