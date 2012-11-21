* Prospects for Greek aid deal limits euro losses
* Lenders to meet again next Monday to seek agreement
* Dollar hits 7-1/2 month high vs yen, breaks above 82 yen
* Euro crosses 105 yen for first time since early May
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Nov 21 The euro hit a 6-1/2 month high
against a struggling yen on Wednesday, and trimmed losses versus
the dollar as euro zone politicians ramped up efforts to reach a
deal over aid for Greece.
The yen fell to a 7-1/2 month low against the dollar on
speculation the Bank of Japan would come under political
pressure to ease its already loose monetary policy further and
on weak export data. The Japanese currency has been losing
ground against major rivals for several weeks.
The euro last traded at $1.2806, off a session low of
$1.2736, with stop-loss buy orders cited around $1.2720-30. It
had dropped earlier after Greece's international lenders failed
to reach agreement on releasing emergency aid.
Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund
and the European Central Bank ended 12 hours of talks without
agreement on the next tranche of loans to Athens, as they
haggled over how to reduce the country's debt to a sustainable
level.
The single currency cut losses after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said she saw chances of a deal at a meeting of
European finance ministers on Monday.
"Everyone is looking at the probability they will come up
with a solution by Monday," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
research at Commerzbank, adding those expectations would support
the euro above last week's low of $1.2661.
"But I fear there may be more disappointment than many
people expect. The market has not properly priced the risks that
are on the table."
Leuchtmann said any euro gains ahead of the talks to be
capped around this week's high of $1.2829.
The single currency has also been under pressure from recent
economic data showing the euro zone is in recession and from
uncertainty over Spain. Madrid has not yet requested the
financial aid many in markets think it needs and the country
faces a secessionist threat in a regional election on Sunday in
Catalonia.
YEN STUMBLES
The Japanese yen extended losses to hit multi-month lows
across the board on Wednesday after the main opposition Liberal
Democratic Party, tipped to win in a parliamentary election next
month, pledged to push for further easing by the BOJ.
The yen was also hurt by data showing Japanese exports
declined for a fifth month in succession, fanning concern the
country may be slipping into recession.
The dollar rose 0.8 percent to 82.36 yen, its highest
since early April, after breaking through a reported options
barrier at 82 yen and triggering stop-loss orders.
It was the dollar's sixth consecutive day of gains against
the yen, and market players cited further options barriers at
82.50 yen.
"The obvious target on the upside is the 84 yen level, the
high set in February this year. That is certainly feasible now
given the moves we have had in recent days," said Derek
Halpenny, European head of global currency research at Bank of
Tokyo Mitsubishi.
He added that as Japan headed towards the Dec. 16 election
investors could turn cautious about heavily selling the yen.
The euro broke above a critical barrier of 105.50 yen
to hit a 6-1/2 month high of 105.55 and was up 0.8
percent on the day.
The Australian dollar also rose to a 7-1/2 month high of
85.35 yen.