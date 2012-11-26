* EU/IMF agrees on new debt target for Greece
* Euro rises to one-month highs before easing slightly
* Yen trims recent losses vs USD
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Nov 27 The euro was caught in choppy
trade on Tuesday after euro zone and International Monetary Fund
officials clinched agreement on a new debt target for Greece in
a significant step towards releasing a much-needed aid package
for Athens.
The euro briefly gained a quarter of a cent to $1.3007
, its highest in a month, before easing to $1.2985, still
up 0.1 percent on the day.
Against the yen, it initially rose around 20 pips to 106.62
, not far from a seven-month high around 106.98 on
Friday, before edging lower to 106.48.
"It was not a huge reaction because (the deal) was already
priced in," said Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
He said the euro should start losing momentum and ease
around a cent by the end of the week.
"Economic data in Europe is getting worse and you also have
the unresolved U.S. fiscal cliff in the background," he added.
The agreement, which came after three weeks of discussion,
involves a reduction of Greece's public debt to 124 percent of
GDP in 2020. Talks are still continuing on the methods to be
used to lower the debt burden.
The deal opens the way for a major aid instalment needed to
recapitalise Greece's teetering banks and enable the government
to pay wages, pensions and suppliers in December.
Greece is facing debt payments mid-December.
The dollar nursed its recent losses against the yen and last
fetched 82.05 yen, having slipped 0.4 percent on Monday.
Traders said some investors unwound long positions in the U.S.
dollar built up in recent weeks.
The Japanese currency has been under pressure in recent
weeks on mounting speculation that a new government after next
month's general elections will force the Bank of Japan to ease
monetary policy aggressively.
It has fallen to seven-month lows against the U.S., Aussie
and New Zealand dollars.
There was no major data expected in Asia and investors were
awaiting European reports, including German import and export
prices, French consumer sentiment and the second release of UK
Q3 GDP figures.