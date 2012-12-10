* Euro dips after Monti says will quit once budget passed
* ECB rate cut prospects hurt euro
* Italian turmoil threatens contagion effect on Spain
* Fed meeting on Wednesday significant for dollar
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Dec 10 The euro dipped against the
dollar on Monday as political turbulence in Italy stoked
concerns about the region's near-term outlook.
The euro was seen susceptible to further losses as the gap
between euro zone peripheral bond yields and their German
counterparts widened after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Saturday he would resign once the 2013 budget was
passed.
An election in February looks probable, raising questions
over who will navigate the euro zone's third-biggest economy out
of the debt crisis
The euro was down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.2910,
not far from a two-week low of $1.2876 set last Friday. Traders
cited stop-loss orders above $1.2920 and near-term support at
$1.2842, its 233-day moving average.
The euro posted its biggest weekly losses against the dollar
in a month last week, as speculators bet against the single
currency on expectations that the European Central Bank will cut
interest rates early next year.
"The timing of the Italian news is a surprise and the short
term response has been negative for the euro, like we have seen
in 10-year Italian bond yields," said Steven Saywell, global
head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.
"There hasn't however been an as dramatic a fall in foreign
exchange for now as there has been in the fixed income market,"
Saywell said, adding that the euro had not moved much from
Friday's close and that BNP Paribas would not yet sell the euro.
Ten-year Italian borrowing and default
insurance costs jumped on Monday, pushing Spanish 10-year yields
higher after Monti's announcement hurt riskier
European debt.
While Italy has nearly completed its planned bond market
funding for this year, the latest political turmoil could hinder
its ability to borrow around 420 billion euros in 2013.
There could also be an impact on neighbouring Spain whose
government is studying the need for outside help.
Concerns about core euro zone countries also weighed on the
single currency. Germany's Bundesbank last week slashed its
growth outlook for Europe's largest economy to 0.4 percent in
2013 from an early estimate of 1.6 percent.
FED FOCUS
Caution about fresh monetary easing steps from the Federal
Reserve later this week limited the dollar's advance.
"People are just positioning themselves for the last decent
week we could have in terms of data before getting into the
Christmas period," said David Bloom, global head of FX research
at HSBC. "The Fed meeting will be important."
Many economists expect the Fed to announce on Wednesday
monthly bond purchases of $45 billion, signalling it will keep
pumping money into the economy to bring down unemployment.
Signs Washington policymakers are no closer to averting tax
hikes and spending cuts set to take hold next year, which
analysts say could push the U.S. economy back into recession,
also weighed on the dollar.
The greenback fell 0.2 percent on the day to 82.25 yen
as traders said macro funds cut long dollar positions.
Data showed speculators' net yen short positions last week
rose to their highest since mid-2007. With short bets already
stretched, traders said it would be difficult for the dollar to
advance against the Japanese currency.
But some saw a drop in the dollar as a buying opportunity.
Morgan Stanley recommended buying dollars at 82.00 yen, with
a stop of 81.50 yen and a target of 84.00 yen.
The bank expected a weaker yen on the prospect of further
monetary easing by the Bank of Japan after a general election
next Sunday.
The opposition Liberal Democratic Party is expected to win
and this is likely to see more pressure on the BOJ to ease
policy.