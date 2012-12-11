* USD under pressure, more stimulus from Fed expected
* Aussie dollar hits three-month highs vs USD
* USD holds ground vs yen as BOJ easing also eyed
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 12 The dollar wallowed at
three-month lows against the Australian currency and remained
broadly under pressure on Wednesday as markets geared up for
more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
The dollar index fell 0.3 percent to 80.061 as the
euro popped back above $1.3000, pulling away from a
two-week low around $1.2876 plumbed Friday.
The single currency was last at $1.30030, having retraced 50
percent of its Dec. 5-7 fall from $1.3127 to $1.2876.
The Australian dollar jumped to $1.0533, reaching
its highest since mid-September. Against the yen, though, the
greenback held its ground at 82.51 as the Bank of Japan
is expected to expand its own asset-buying and lending programme
at next week's policy meeting.
Weakness in Japan's October machinery orders due at 2350 GMT
will only serve to firm up that view. In September, orders
plunged more than expected, in another sign the world's
third-largest economy was slipping into recession.
The Fed, which ends its two-day policy meeting later on
Wednesday, is expected to replace its expiring 'Operation Twist'
programme with a fresh round of outright Treasury purchases.
Many economists believe the U.S. central bank will announce
monthly debt purchases of $45 billion, although there is always
a risk that it'll do more, an outcome that would further lessen
the appeal of the greenback.
"Although the view that the Fed will shift to outright
Treasury purchases is now very widely shared by market
participants, we do not believe it has been fully reflected into
markets or in positioning," said Vassili Serebriakov, a
strategist at BNP Paribas.
"Accordingly, dollar weakness is highly likely should the
Fed shift to outright U.S. Treasury purchases."
Markets largely shrugged off disappointing news on the U.S.
'fiscal cliff' talks, with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner offering no concrete signs of progress. But he
remained hopeful that both sides would reach an agreement by the
year-end deadline.
For Australian dollar bulls, a speech by Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens in Bangkok at 0430 GMT
will be closely watched.
Last week, the RBA cut its cash rate to a record-matching
low 3.0 percent and markets have priced another 50 basis points
worth of easing next year.