* Yen down across the board, even against USD
* Fed ties policy to specific econ target; extends
debt-buying programme
* BOJ under intense pressure to ease more decisively
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 13 The yen languished at eight-month
lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday as markets expect
the Bank of Japan to expand its own easing programme after the
Federal Reserve surprised by explicitly linking policy to
unemployment.
The greenback was at 83.18 yen, having jumped 0.8
percent to a high of 83.30 yen, while the euro rallied more than
1 percent to a high around 109.05 yen. The Australian
dollar climbed to 88.05, its best level since
mid-March.
The Bank of Japan's Tankan survey is out Friday and will
likely show sentiment among manufacturers deteriorated in the
three months to December, adding to calls for bolder action from
the BOJ to stimulate the world's third biggest economy.
The BOJ meeting will take place after Sunday's election
which looks set to see the opposition Liberal Democratic Party
clinch a resounding victory. LDP leader Shinzo Abe has been
pushing the BOJ for more powerful monetary stimulus.
Part of the reason for the rise in dollar/yen was higher
U.S. Treasury bond yields, which makes the dollar relatively
more attractive against its low-yielding Japanese peer.
"Dollar/yen has been moving up for a little while now and
you're seeing the trend continue. It gets moved a fair bit by
U.S. yields and those moved up despite what the Fed did, shows
you a bit of market positioning," said Joseph Capurso, a
strategist at Commonwealth Bank.
While the yen was the biggest loser among the major
currencies, the dollar also struggled after the Fed took an
unprecedented step of pledging to keep interest rates near zero
until the jobless rate falls to 6.5 percent, a long way from the
current 7.7 percent.
As expected, the Fed will replace the expiring 'Operation
Twist' programme with a fresh round of Treasury purchases that
will be funded by essentially creating new money, further
expanding its $2.8 trillion balance sheet.
"We still hold the view that the Fed has fully delivered,
and that the numerical targets set a high threshold for the
eventual Fed policy exit, which still remains in a very distant
future," said Vassili Serebriakov, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
"This implies the Fed is on course to expand its balance
sheet substantially, a regime consistent with a weak USD
environment."
The dollar index fell 0.4 percent to a low of 79.711,
before clawing back some of its losses to 79.875 after Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated that monetary policy won't be
enough to offset damage from the "fiscal cliff".
He was referring to automatic tax hikes and federal spending
cuts that will begin to take effect at the end of the year
unless the U.S. Congress acts first.
The euro bought $1.0370, having shot up to a high
around $1.3098, while the Australian dollar scaled a three-month
peak of $1.0585, bringing the September high of $1.0625
in view.
Bernanke's concern about the 'fiscal cliff' has put more
pressure on congressional Republicans and the White House to
strike a deal, although sharp differences between both parties
remained and negotiators warned the showdown could drag on past
Christmas.