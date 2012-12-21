* Boehner fails to muster Republican support for his bill
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 21 The euro fell against the
dollar on Friday as Republican House Speaker John Boehner
abandoned his bill to avoid the "fiscal cliff", conceding there
weren't enough votes for it in the chamber.
House Republicans' refusal to support the bill was seen a
rebuke for the speaker who passed the initiative back to
President Barack Obama.
The latest twist threw into disarray attempts to head off
$600 billion worth of indiscriminate tax hikes and spending cuts
that could push the U.S. economy into recession next year.
The renewed jitters over the fiscal cliff dented risky
assets and currencies and lifted the safe-haven U.S. dollar.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.3195, pulling away
from an eight-month high of $1.33085 that had been hit on
Wednesday on trading platform EBS.
"The market is jittery and unsure about what might happen,"
said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
Some market players, however, were still holding out hope
for an eventual compromise, he said, adding that currency swings
were being exaggerated in thin year-end market conditions.
The yen, which has been pressured by market expectations
that a new Japanese government would push the Bank of Japan into
more forceful monetary easing, regained a bit of ground as risk
appetite fell.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent to 83.91 yen, pulling
away from a 20-month high of 84.62 yen struck on Wednesday. The
euro slid 0.9 percent to 110.72 yen, down from a
16-month peak of 112.59 yen hit on Wednesday.
Boehner cancelled a vote on his proposal, which would have
put Republicans on record as supporting a tax increase on those
who earn more than $1 million per year, after failing to round
up enough support from his party.
Even with time running out before a year-end deadline,
market players said the chances of a deal could not be ruled
out.
The White House and Republicans are likely to press on with
efforts to reach a compromise, said Kimihiko Tomita, head of
foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
"I don't think either side wants to take the risk of seeing
the economy worsen and unemployment rise," Tomita said.
"I think efforts will be made to search for a compromise to
limit the impact of the cliff, for example to about 30 or 50
percent rather than the 100 that could result if there were a
straight drop off of it," he added.