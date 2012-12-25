* Yen on defensive after renewed monetary easing pressure
* Dollar/yen resistance seen at 200-week average at 85.03
* Dollar broadly supported as fiscal cliff deadline looms
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 25 The yen hit a 20-month low against
the dollar on Tuesday as Japan's incoming prime minister stepped
up pressure on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to easy monetary policy,
while the dollar was buoyed by uncertainty about U.S. budget
talks.
The Japanese currency still held above major chart support
levels, thanks in part to slow activity with many trading
centres closed for Christmas holidays.
The dollar rose as high as 84.965 yen, its peak since April
2011, before giving up gains to last stand at 84.84 yen.
Shinzo Abe, who is set to become Prime Minister on
Wednesday, wants the BOJ to adopt a higher, more explicit
inflation target.
Abe also threatened to revise a law guaranteeing the BOJ's
independence should his demand for a binding 2 percent inflation
target - double its current goal - not be met in January.
He said he will pick someone who agrees with his views on
the need for bolder monetary easing to succeed BOJ Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa when his term expires in April next year.
While the prospect of a radical change in BOJ policy is
likely to keep the yen under pressure, it was supported at its
200-week moving average around 84.95 yen.
More major support is also seen at 85.53, its April 2011
trough.
"While we have no reason to buy yen now, there's no denying
the yen's fall has been driven by speculators and expectations,"
said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"But at the end of the day, whatever the inflation target
the BOJ has, there's not so much the BOJ can do, other than
buying government debts for more easing. So at some point,
traders will take money off this (yen-selling) trade," he added.
The dollar was also broadly supported against riskier
currencies as U.S. politicians struggle to reach an agreement to
avoid a "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax rises starting
in January.
Some U.S. lawmakers voiced concern on Sunday that the
country would go over the cliff, possibly sending the world's
biggest economy into recession, although many in the market hope
for a deal ahead of the year-end deadline.
The dollar index stood flat at 79.659 , near
its 10-day high of 79.71 hit on Monday. In one positive
technical sign, the index rose above tenkan line on the daily
Ichimoku chart, which stood at 79.52 on Tuesday.
The euro traded at $1.3181, down from its 7 1/2-month
high of $1.33085 hit last week, but little changed on the day.
The Australian dollar also stayed near one-month low hit on
Monday, fetching $1.0367, just above Monday's low of
$1.0357.