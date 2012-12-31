* Focus on U.S. budget talks on year's last day of trading
* Highly liquid dollar favoured as investors shun risk
* Drastic currency sell-off unlikely if no deal by Wednesday
* Dollar/yen down from highest since Aug 2010 set on Friday
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Dec 31 The euro fell against the dollar
on Monday as growing concern U.S. lawmakers would not reach a
deal in last-minute budget talks prompted investors to seek
refuge in the more liquid U.S. currency.
The euro was down 0.2 percent on the day at $1.3187,
with near-term support seen around $1.3144, the Dec. 17 low. Any
euro gains would be capped at $1.33085, the 8-1/2 month high hit
on Dec. 19, traders said.
The U.S. Congress is scheduled to meet on Monday in a last-
minute attempt to avert the "fiscal cliff" -- $600 billion worth
of tax hikes and spending cuts due to kick in from Jan. 1, that
could gradually tip the world's largest economy into recession.
On Sunday, Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate
remained at loggerheads, holding their positions, and this
soured market sentiment and buoyed the dollar.
"The markets have presumed now there will be some sort of a
agreement around the middle route," said Neil Mellor, currency
strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
Mellor said a major sell-off in growth-linked currencies on
Wednesday, when trading resumes after the New Year's holiday,
was unlikely as it would take a few days before volumes rose to
normal and investors return with fresh annual allocations.
Many investors say the impact of the fiscal measures will
only be felt gradually and that the U.S. economy does not face
immediate catastrophe if no deal is reached.
Strategists also said that with budget talks dragging on for
months, the lack of a deal by year-end had already been priced
in by many investors, limiting the impact of such an outcome.
"The market seems to have almost taken into account the U.S.
fiscal cliff discussions will go into the new year and investors
seem to have taken off any risk-on positions before the holiday
period," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
The safety of the dollar is favoured in times of financial
uncertainty and deadlock in budget talks is likely to keep it
firm against most major currencies. Any progress in talks would,
however, be positive for stocks and riskier currencies such as
the euro and Australian dollar.
The euro has gained 2 percent against the dollar this year,
overcoming worries about a euro zone break-up and a sovereign
debt default.
Sentiment towards the euro zone improved after the European
Central Bank pledged to buy bonds of indebted peripheral
countries. Positioning data on Friday showed speculators sharply
reduced bets against the euro in the week ending Dec. 24.
The euro was flat at 113.65 yen, below a 17-month
high of 114.675 yen set on Friday. The euro has risen roughly 14
percent against the yen in 2012, putting it on track for its
biggest yearly percentage gain since it was launched in 1999.
YEN WEAKNESS
The yen held above a two-year low versus the dollar on
Monday but remained on track for its largest annual drop in
seven years, pressured by expectations of more monetary easing
by the Bank of Japan.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent on the day at 86.16 yen
, but below Friday's high of 86.64 yen, which was the
dollar's strongest level versus the Japanese currency since
August 2010.
As 2012 draws to a close, the dollar is up 11.9 percent
against the yen for 2012 and there was little respite in store
for the Japanese currency.
With a new Japanese government led by Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe expected to pursue a policy mix of aggressive monetary
easing and heavy fiscal spending to beat deflation, analysts see
the yen staying under pressure in 2013 and any drop in the
dollar against the yen likely to be limited.
Some analysts however said the yen may be due a near-term
bounce, especially since currency speculators have already
ramped up bets against the Japanese currency.
BNP's Sneyd also said that not all in Abe's Liberal
Democratic Party shared his views and it was likely his rhetoric
would become less dovish before the BOJ meeting on Jan. 21-22.
"Then people will likely start to take profits on their
short yen positions and we could see dollar/yen retracing
lower," Sneyd added.