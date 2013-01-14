* Abe says BOJ must set 2 pct medium-term inflation goal
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Jan 14 The yen hit a 2-1/2-year low
versus the dollar on Monday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe urged the Bank of Japan to set a medium-term inflation
target, in a reiteration of his calls for forceful monetary
stimulus.
In comments that came ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting on
Jan. 21-22, Abe said on Sunday that the BOJ must set a 2 percent
inflation target and make it a medium-term goal rather than a
long-term objective.
Abe also said on Japanese public broadcaster NHK that he
will meet with monetary policy experts on Tuesday to seek views
on who would be suitable as next BOJ governor.
Abe's government has the power to nominate a successor to
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa when his term expires in April,
although the nomination needs approval by both houses of
parliament.
While some market players attributed the yen's drop on
Monday to the breach of a dollar/yen option barrier, others said
the new Japanese prime minister's latest call for aggressive
monetary easing helped drag the yen lower.
The dollar rose to as high as 89.67 yen on trading platform
EBS as of 0403 GMT, the greenback's highest level versus the
Japanese currency since June 2010.
"The confirmation that there's going to be a push for a new
(BOJ) governor, that new governor is going to have a mandate of
2 percent inflation, that plus the fiscal stimulus is a major
negative for the yen," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX
research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"Good news for Japanese assets, certainly in terms of the
stock market, but not necessarily good news for the currency,"
he added.
Japan last week approved a $117 bln stimulus package, the
biggest spending boost since the financial crisis, to try and
support the economy.
The dollar last changed hands at 89.64 yen, up 0.5
percent from late U.S. trade on Friday. Market players said the
dollar breached an options barrier at 89.50 yen, and there was
talk of another barrier at 90.00 yen.
On technical charts, the dollar faces resistance in the
89.70 yen to 90.70 yen area, a zone that contains a Fibonacci
retracement level and other resistance levels.
EURO RISES
The euro rose 0.9 percent to 120.08 yen, after
having hit a high of 120.13 yen, the single currency's highest
level versus the yen since May 2011.
Against the dollar, the euro rose to as high as $1.3404, the
European unit's strongest level since February 2012. The euro
last changed hands at $1.3399, up 0.4 percent on the day.
A trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore said the euro's
technical outlook has brightened in the wake of its 2.2 percent
rally against the dollar last week.
The weekly Ichimoku chart, a technical analysis tool that is
widely used among traders, was now flashing a bullish signal for
the euro, he said. The euro had finished last week above
resistance near $1.3327, the top of the weekly Ichimoku cloud.
The single currency has rallied after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi, in a news conference last Thursday, gave
no indication that the ECB would cut interest rates in the near
future.
Draghi's comments had disappointed euro bears who thought
that the ECB would be inclined to cut interest rates in coming
months to shore up the wobbly euro zone economy.