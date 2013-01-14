* Abe says BOJ must set 2 pct medium-term inflation goal
* Dollar/yen hits highest since June 2010
* Breach of 89.50 options barrier adds to dollar's momentum
* Euro hits strongest since Feb 2012 vs dollar
* Rise above weekly Ichimoku cloud helps buoy euro -trader
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Jan 14 The yen hit a 2-1/2-year low
versus the dollar on Monday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe urged the Bank of Japan to set a medium-term inflation
target, in a reiteration of his calls for forceful monetary
stimulus.
In comments that came ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting on
Jan. 21-22, Abe said on Sunday that the BOJ must set a 2 percent
inflation target and make it a medium-term goal rather than a
long-term objective.
Abe also said on Japanese public broadcaster NHK that he
will meet with monetary policy experts on Tuesday to seek views
on who would be suitable as next BOJ governor.
Abe's government has the power to nominate a successor to
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa when his term expires in April,
although the nomination needs approval by both houses of
parliament.
While some market players said Abe's comments did not seem
particularly new and attributed the yen's drop on Monday to the
breach of a dollar/yen options barrier, others said the new
Japanese prime minister's latest call for aggressive monetary
easing helped drag the yen lower.
The dollar rose to as high as 89.67 yen on trading platform
EBS as of 0557 GMT, the greenback's highest level versus the
Japanese currency since June 2010.
"The confirmation that there's going to be a push for a new
(BOJ) governor, that new governor is going to have a mandate of
2 percent inflation, that plus the fiscal stimulus is a major
negative for the yen," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX
research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
Japan last week approved a $117 bln stimulus package, the
biggest spending boost since the financial crisis, to try and
support the economy.
The dollar last changed hands at 89.61 yen, up 0.5
percent from late U.S. trade on Friday. Market players said the
dollar breached an options barrier at 89.50 yen, and there was
talk of another barrier at 90.00 yen.
On technical charts, the dollar faces resistance in the
89.70 yen to 90.70 yen area, a zone that contains a Fibonacci
retracement level and other resistance levels.
Rob Ryan, strategist for RBS in Singapore, said the dollar
could retreat against the yen after the BOJ's policy meeting
next week, if its policy decision is regarded as a
disappointment.
"You know the positioning is pretty stretched at this
stage," Ryan said, adding that expectations for the BOJ meeting
seemed to be "sky high".
EURO RISES
With the yen in retreat, the euro rose 0.8 percent to 120.00
yen. Earlier, the euro hit a high of 120.13 yen, the
single currency's highest level versus the yen since May 2011.
Against the dollar, the euro rose to as high as $1.3404, the
European unit's strongest level since February 2012. The euro
last changed hands at $1.3389, up 0.3 percent on the day.
The euro has rallied after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi, in a news conference last Thursday, gave no
indication that the ECB would cut interest rates in the near
future.
Draghi's comments had disappointed euro bears who thought
that the ECB would be inclined to cut interest rates in coming
months to shore up the wobbly euro zone economy.
A trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore said the euro's
climb above a resistance level on the weekly Ichimoku chart, a
technical analysis tool that is widely used among traders,
helped boost the euro on Monday.
The euro had finished last week above resistance near
$1.3327, the top of the weekly Ichimoku cloud.
Later on Monday, investors will turn their focus to a speech
by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, watching for any
fresh hints on how long the Fed's asset-buying programme might
last.