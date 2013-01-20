* Yen plumbs fresh 2-1/2 year low vs USD
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 21 The yen sank to a fresh 2-1/2
year low against the greenback on Monday with investors giving
the currency a wide berth in the lead up to a Bank of Japan
meeting that could see the central bank commit to aggressive
reflationary policy.
Facing relentless political pressure to pull the country out
of deflation, the BOJ could consider making an open-ended
commitment to buy assets until a 2 percent inflation target is
in sight at its Jan 21-22 meeting.
The dollar rose to 90.25, edging past the previous
high around 90.21 set Friday. Immediate resistance is seen near
90.34, the 76.4 percent retracement level of its 2010-2011 fall.
The euro bought 120.23 yen, not far off a
20-month peak of 120.73, while the Australian dollar was at
94.81, within easy reach of a four-year high of 95.02
set Friday.
"We expect the door for further easing will likely be left
open irrespective of the outcome of BOJ policy meeting, either
explicitly by the BOJ or implicitly through government's plan to
nominate doves to replace the governor and deputy governors,"
analysts at Barclays Capital wrote in a client note.
"Expectations of an aggressive monetary policy stance under
new BOJ leadership are likely to provide support for USD/JPY in
coming weeks. A post-announcement dip, if any, would provide
better a entry level to go long USD/JPY."
Data last Friday showed currency speculators slightly
trimmed their bets against the yen in the week to Jan 15,
although they remained overwhelmingly negative on the currency.
Traders said there has been strong demand for options
betting on further yen weakness, with one-month dollar/yen
implied volatility - a measure of expected price
movement - rising to its highest since August 2011 on Friday.
One-month risk reversals showed rising demand
for yen puts, or bets on the yen falling.
With all eyes on the BOJ, other currencies took somewhat of
a backseat. The euro stood at $1.3323, having been capped
by the $1.3400 level in the past week and facing strong
resistance just under $1.3500.
Sterling slipped to a two-month low of $1.5838,
remaining under pressure after an unexpected fall in retail
sales last month raised the likelihood that the UK was slipping
into its third recession in four years.
The Australian dollar, which came under a bit of profit
taking late last week, continued to see good support under
$1.0500. It was last at $1.0507, having bounced off a
1-1/2 week low of $1.0485 Friday.
There is little in the way of major economic news out of
Asia, Europe and the United States on Monday, leaving the focus
squarely on the BOJ.