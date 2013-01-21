* Yen off lows vs USD & euro
* Markets wait to see if BOJ will take bold action
* BOJ decision could be announced around 0300-0530 GMT
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 22 The yen's recent violent selloff
came to an abrupt halt Tuesday as investors waited to see if the
Bank of Japan would deliver its most aggressive effort yet to
beat years of economic stagnation, or disappoint as so often in
the past.
The dollar bought 89.63 yen, having peaked at a 2-1/2
year high of 90.25 on Monday. Since Dec. 4, the dollar has
rallied an eye-watering 10 percent on the yen.
The BOJ, which is starting its policy-setting meeting
earlier than usual, is under intense political pressure to
overcome deflation and lift the world's third biggest economy
out of recession.
But the Japanese central bank has a track record of
disappointing markets and traders said if it simply announces a
new inflation target of 2 percent and raises the ceiling of its
asset-buying programme by 10 trillion yen, the yen could bounce
back strongly.
"Given the transparency surrounding this meeting...there is
a strong possibility that this is a typical 'buy the rumour,
sell the news' event," said Christopher Vecchio, currency
analyst at DailyFX.
On the other hand, if the BOJ committed to an open-ended
asset-buying programme until its new inflation target is within
grasp, traders said the yen could stay under pressure.
The euro was at 119.38 yen, recoiling from a
20-month high around 120.73 set Friday. Trading was subdued
overnight with U.S. markets closed on Monday for a public
holiday.
Against the dollar, the single currency was little changed
at $1.3315. Since reaching a 10-month high of $1.3404 a
week ago, the euro has struggled with selling interest seen
above $1.3400.
Still, with the European Central Bank recently sounding more
cheerful about the outlook for the euro zone and dimming the
prospects of more rate cuts, analysts suspect the euro can
continue to outperform the dollar in the near term.
The Bundesbank said on Monday Germany's economic slump
should be short-lived, adding that the euro zone's largest
economy could have already bottomed out.
Commodity currencies also had a relatively sedated session
overnight, leaving them steady against the greenback. The
Australian dollar was at $1.0517, having traded in a
slim range roughly between $1.0493/0525. Support is seen under
$1.0500.
The BOJ aside, there is no major economic news out of Asia
on Tuesday. In Europe, a closely watched ZEW survey is expected
to show German business morale and investor sentiment improved
further in January.