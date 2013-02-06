* Euro edgy; markets wait to see if ECB will talk down
currency
* Downtrodden sterling subdued ahead of BOE meeting
* Aussie dollar near 3-mth lows, jobs data in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 7 The euro drifted lower on
Thursday, while sterling wallowed at multi-month lows as
cautious investors waited for the outcomes of central bank
policy meetings in Europe and Britain.
Any dovish hint could put both currencies under pressure,
much like what the Australian dollar saw this week after the
Reserve Bank of Australia kept the door open to further rate
cuts even as it left its 3.0 percent cash rate steady.
The euro was last at $1.3522, back near this week's
trough of $1.3458 plumbed Tuesday. Still, it remained within
reach of a 15-month peak of $1.3711 set about a week ago.
Against the yen, the single currency eased to 126.53
from a 34-month high of 127.71.
Sterling was at $1.5665, not far off a 4-1/2 month
low of $1.5630 set Tuesday.
To be sure, both the European Central Bank and Bank of
England are widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged on
Thursday.
Also overshadowing the meetings are incoming BOE Governor
Mark Carney's testimony before the UK parliament as well as an
Italian banking scandal, which is sure to be a distraction at
the ECB's media conference.
While markets appeared to be positioning for dovish comments
from the ECB, some analysts suspect the bank will not be that
bothered about the recent strength in the euro.
Vassili Serebriakov, strategist at BNP Paribas, said the
majority on the Governing Council will probably reason that the
euro's strength is a result of real improvement in the financial
markets and economic outlook, thus not warranting immediate
action.
"That said, our economists suggest that Mr. Draghi will
probably soften the overall tone at the press conference,
signalling that easing options are still available if needed,"
Serebriakov wrote in a client note.
This should temper demand for the euro, which has risen more
than 2 percent against the greenback so far this year and over
10 percent on the yen.
The overnight pullback in the single currency helped the
dollar index climb to a one-week high of 79.864. But the
greenback took a breather against the yen, retreating to 93.59
from a 33-month peak around 94.08.
The yen is expected to remain friendless with the Bank of
Japan under the most pressure among major central banks to
deliver aggressive easing measures.
One standout currency was the Australian dollar, which
skidded to a near three-month low of $1.0296. It was
last at $1.0315 with immediate support seen around $1.0311, its
200-day moving average.
Traders suspect the Aussie could carve out a new trading
range of $1.0150-1.0450, versus the previous $1.0345-1.0600
range.
The Aussie remains vulnerable to any weak economic news, and
the market will be closely watching the January employment
report due at 0030 GMT. Forecasts centred on a rise of 5,000
jobs and the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.5 percent.
Investors were quick to punish the New Zealand dollar on the
back of local data showing an unexpected drop in employment in
the fourth quarter.
The kiwi shed about 40 pips to around $0.8383 in
reaction to the data, pulling back further from a 17-month high
of $0.8493 set Monday.