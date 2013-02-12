* Treasury's Brainard says U.S. supports Japan's efforts to
end deflation
* Forex market shrugs off news of N. Korean nuclear test
* Investors await G20, BOJ meetings this week for signals on
direction
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 12 The yen clawed back some its
losses in Asian trading on Tuesday from its plunge in the
previous session after a U.S. Treasury official implied
tolerance of a weaker Japanese currency as a side-effect of
efforts to defeat deflation.
Currency markets largely shrugged off news that North Korea
conducted a third nuclear test.
The yen spent most of the Asian session wallowing in a
narrow range around its lows before some investors took profits
on dollar and euro gains late in the session.
"Today we have no strong new material to sell the yen more,
so that's why I think it's natural to buy back the Japanese yen
close to the London session," said Masashi Murata, a currency
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The dollar was buying 93.94 yen, down 0.4 percent
from late North American trade on Monday when it rose as high as
94.465 yen on the EBS trading platform, its highest level since
May 2010. Strong resistance, as well as options positions and
stop-loss orders, was said to lie at 94.50 yen.
The euro lost 0.5 percent to 125.70 after it
jumped 2 percent against the Japanese unit on Monday. It hit a
nearly 3-year high of 127.71 yen on Wednesday last week.
U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Lael
Brainard said the United States supports Japanese efforts to end
deflation and re-invigorate growth.
"It's a tacit way of saying, we don't have a problem if the
result is a weaker yen," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic
strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. in New York.
"I think the yen's weakening is a function of (playing)
catch-up," and not Japan resorting to deliberate devaluation of
its currency, he said. "It's the market's way of saying, we're
convinced there is a movement afoot to reinflate Japan."
Brainard stressed that the Group of 20 nations needs to
deliver on the commitment to move to market-determined exchange
rates and refrain from competitive devaluation.
Her remarks came ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Monday and the G20 meeting later in the week, which
are likely to focus on whether some countries are deliberately
trying to weaken their currencies.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told a news conference
after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that Japan would tell the G20
that its monetary and economic policies are aimed at beating
deflation.
Against a backdrop of rising rhetoric about a currency war,
the Group of Seven nations are considering issuing a statement
this week reaffirming their commitment to "market determined"
exchange rates, two G20 officials said on Monday.
France said on Monday that euro zone finance officials should
discuss the rising strength of the euro, but several ministers
played down the issue and the G7 was expected to call for
"market-determined" exchange rates.
The euro also benefited from comments from European Central
Bank council member Jens Weidmann, who said discussions about an
overvaluation of the euro are simply a diversion from
governments' task of sorting out their economies. He added that
a currency policy aimed at weakening the euro would lead to
higher inflation.
Against the dollar, the euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.3381
, closer to its Feb. 8 low of $1.3353 and was well off
its 15-month peak of $1.3711 set on Feb. 1.
Also this week, the Bank of Japan will hold its regular
meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, and is expected to keep
monetary policy steady for now.
Still, markets are pricing in more easing to come as the
government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe continues to maintain
steady pressure on the central bank to take bold action to
achieve its new 2 percent inflation target.
The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to 96.33 yen
, moving away from its four-and-a-half year peak of
97.42 set a week ago.
Against the U.S. dollar, the Aussie slipped 0.4
percent to $1.020 after falling to 1.0238, its lowest level
since Oct. 23.
The People's Bank of China has been a regular buyer of the
Aussie, but with China closed for most of this week for the
Lunar New Year holiday, it may be especially vulnerable to a
selloff, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management
A break below $1.0250 suggests a bearish technical
development and may open the path to a test of $1.0150, he said
in a note to clients.