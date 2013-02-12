* Short covering sweeps yen sharply higher
* G7 signals concerns about currency volatility
* Market also waiting for BOJ meeting outcome Thursday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 13 The yen held firm on Wednesday,
having swung higher in dramatic style as investors cut bearish
positions after an official from the Group of Seven said there
were concerns about excessive movements in Japan's currency.
In a volatile session, the yen at first weakened after
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said a G7 statement
recognised that Japan's reflationary policies are not aimed at
affecting foreign exchange markets.
But a G7 official later said the statement was meant to
signal concerns about excessive moves in the yen, prompting a
vicious reversal in the currency.
A Canadian official later chimed in saying the statement was
aimed at calming rhetoric on currencies, perhaps a hint that
some G7 members feel Japan has been too vocal about the need for
a softer yen.
Amid the confusion, the dollar skidded to around 93.27 yen
from a near 33-month high of 94.41, while the euro shed
more than one yen to as far as 125.00. They were last
at 93.45 and 125.80 respectively.
"In an effort to soothe excessive moves in the yen, the G7
has in fact stoked excessive moves in the yen. How ironic," said
Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.
To be sure, there was bound to be volatility in the Japanese
currency in the run-up to the Feb 15-16 G20 meeting given its
breathtaking decline had drawn criticism from some of Japan's
international peers.
Relentless pressure on the Bank of Japan by the country's
new prime minister to defeat deflation gave investors the green
light to sell the yen, which has slumped nearly 20 percent on
the greenback since November.
Investors were also likely to tread cautiously ahead of the
outcome of a BOJ meeting due on Thursday, although many expect
the bank to hold off on any fresh easing measures until a new
governor is appointed.
With a resurgent yen hogging centre stage, the other major
currencies were mostly relegated to the sidelines. The euro
drifted higher against the greenback, edging to $1.3456
as it continued to pull further away from a two-week low around
$1.3325 plumbed Monday.
Commodity currencies also recovered a bit of ground against
the U.S. dollar. The Aussie dollar popped back above $1.0300
, although it appeared to be trending lower since the
Reserve Bank of Australia left the door open to more rate cuts
last week.
There is a dearth of market-moving data out of Asia on
Wednesday. In the euro zone, industrial production figures are
due, while U.S. retail sales will probably be the key focus for
many investors.