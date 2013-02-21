* Dollar index steady after posting biggest one-day gain in
7 months
* Euro wallows around one-month lows against dollar
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Feb 21 The U.S. dollar held firm
on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy
meeting showed some policymakers thought the Fed may have to
slow or stop buying bonds before seeing a pick-up in employment.
The greenback also benefited from talk overnight that a hedge
fund had been liquidating large positions in commodities.
The minutes from the January meeting of the Federal Open
Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group,
showed "a number of participants" expressed concern over the
risks of continued asset purchases.
"The FOMC minutes were largely behind the dollar's rise,"
said Mitul Kotecha, Hong Kong-based head of global currency
strategy at Credit Agricole.
As the Fed considers the eventual end of its asset buying,
the dollar stands to gain against the currencies such as Japan,
whose central bank is playing "catch-up" in easing policy, he
said.
The dollar was slightly higher against the yen at 93.58 yen
, having already gained about 8 percent against the
Japanese currency so far this year.
The yen has been the worst performing major currency so far
this year as investors bet on more aggressive policies from the
Bank of Japan to reflate the world's third-biggest economy.
The hawkish impression the minutes left on market sentiment
was mitigated by warnings from other Fed members about the
dangers of ending the bond-buying programme prematurely, but the
greenback was further bolstered by rumours that a large
commodity hedge fund had been forced to liquidate its holdings.
Investors used the minutes and the hedge-fund rumours as a
further excuse to cut bearish dollar positions, driving the
dollar index up 0.8 percent on Wednesday, its biggest
one-day gain in seven months. It was last at 81.116, up 0.1
percent, after rising as high as 81.128, its highest level since
Nov. 21.
The resurgent dollar saw the euro skid as low as $1.3258
, its lowest since Jan. 11 and well off Wednesday's
session high of $1.3434.
It has broken below initial support at $1.3310, the 38.2
percent retracement of its Nov-Feb rally. The common currency
was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3260, below its 55-day moving
average at $1.3288.
Sterling remained under pressure after minutes of the Bank
of England's last meeting showed the governor and two other
officials voted to restart buying bonds, suggesting the BOE may
be closer than expected to taking more action.
Sterling plunged to its lowest in over two years on
Wednesday at $1.5192, before recovering just a bit of
ground to buy $1.5219 on Thursday.
The Australian dollar dropped to a more than one-week low of
$1.0234. A break below $1.0227 will take it back to
levels not seen since October.
Australia's central bank governor testifies before
parliament on Friday, a twice-a-year event that is usually
closely watched by investors.
Recent comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia indicated
it had switched to a wait-and-see mode, having already slashed
its cash rate by 175 basis points in the past 15 months to a
record low of 3.0 percent.
Markets are awaiting flash PMI's on the eurozone later in
the day.
Investors also will be combing U.S. data later on Thursday
for more signs of a stronger economic recovery. The weekly
jobless claims report, a survey on the manufacturing sector and
home sales are all scheduled for release.