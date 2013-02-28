* Euro & commodity currencies slip, USD firmer
* Italy election, U.S. spending cuts weigh on sentiment
* China manufacturing data next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 1 The euro remained under pressure
on Friday, a day after notching its biggest monthly fall against
the dollar in nine months, with risk appetite hurt by political
uncertainty in Italy and U.S. government spending cuts that are
due to kick in.
Investors are also likely to take their cue from a batch of
Asian data on Friday, including inflation data from Japan, South
Korea's trade figures and a survey on China's manufacturing
sector. Any disappointment in these reports could further dampen
risk appetite.
Following a choppy session driven by month-end positioning,
the euro was at $1.3057, back near a seven-week trough of
$1.3018 plumbed earlier in the week. A break below there would
bring into focus the 2013 low of $1.2998.
The euro lost about 4 percent against its U.S. peer in
February, its biggest monthly slide in nine months.
Traders said benign inflation data on Thursday gave the
European Central Bank room to cut interest rates, which further
diminished the allure of the euro.
"Our economists have revised their view and now expect a 25
basis point cut in the ECB's refi rate either next week or in
April," said Vassili Serebriakov, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
Serebriakov said this suggested downside risks for the euro
and the bank's EUR/USD long trade recommendation, established at
1.3180, with a stop-loss at 1.2980.
"However, we would argue that a refi rate cut would probably
be least damaging for the euro, as compared to other potential
forms of easing such as cutting the deposit rate to negative."
The common currency had been given a slight reprieve
mid-week when a relatively smooth Italian government bond
auction helped offset unease about an inconclusive election
result.
But comfort from Italy's successful bond sale was fast
fading on concerns that sweeping budget cuts worth $85 billion
across U.S. federal government agencies will hit growth in the
world's biggest economy.
The International Monetary Fund has said it will likely cut
its U.S. and global growth forecasts if those automatic spending
cuts take effect on Friday, and warned that the U.S.'s biggest
trading partners would be hardest hit.
Not surprisingly, investors gave commodity currencies a wide
berth, knocking the Australian dollar down towards
$1.0200 from a high near $1.0300. It was last at $1.0213.
The yen, usually bought in times of heightened market
stress, continued to underperform a day after Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe nominated an advocate of aggressive policy action to
head the Bank of Japan.
The dollar bought 92.61 yen, extending a recovery
from this week's fall to 90.85 and heading back towards a
33-month peak of 94.77 set on Monday.
The euro, however, saw its recovery against the yen stall.
It was at 120.90 yen, off its overnight high of
121.82.