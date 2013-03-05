* Dlr dips on sell-the-fact after BOJ confirmation hearings
* Opposition lawmaker says can't support BOJ nominee Iwata
* Aussie edges higher after RBA holds rates steady
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 5 The dollar fell against the
yen on Tuesday, pressured by a sell-the-fact reaction following
the confirmation hearings of the government's nominees for the
two Bank of Japan deputy governor posts.
Kikuo Iwata, nominated by the government for one of the
central bank's two deputy governorships, said that foreign bond
purchases would be a policy option only if other initiatives
failed.
Hiroshi Nakaso, the government's nominee for the BOJ's other
deputy governorship, said on Tuesday he would guide monetary
policy without being bound by precedent.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent to 92.97 yen, pulling
away from a high of 94.77 yen struck on Feb. 25, which was the
dollar's highest level against the yen since May 2010.
The dollar's drop against the yen is mostly a reflection of
market positioning, said Jesper Bargmann, Asia head of G11 spot
FX for RBS in Singapore.
Traders were probably long dollar/yen going into Tuesday's
confirmation hearings of Iwata and Nakaso, Bargmann said.
"I think what's happening is a little bit of buying the
rumour, selling the fact," said Bargmann.
"So when we see the headlines come out, everyone is already
expecting more, even though there's very little more they can
actually say. The rhetoric has been quite aggressive. But now we
need to see some action," he added.
The dollar extended its losses against the yen after
opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Keisuke Tsumura said he
could not support Iwata, the government's BOJ deputy governor
nominee because the Iwata wants to revise the law governing the
central bank's independence.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party holds a majority in the
lower house of parliament, but does not have a majority in the
upper house. The opposition Democrats could potentially hold the
decisive votes for nominees in that chamber.
The dollar extended its losses against the yen following
Tsumura's comments, as they stirred some concern over whether
Iwata, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, would be
approved by parliament.
Traders, however, said Iwata could still win parliamentary
approval even if the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) were to
oppose him, as long as other opposition parties join the ruling
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to approve his nomination.
"Apparently...the DPJ can't block it if the small opposition
parties vote with the LDP," said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for
Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.
Gareth Berry, G10 FX strategist at UBS in Singapore also
noted that it was unclear whether Tsumura's view reflects the
stance of the opposition DPJ as a whole.
"It's not clear yet if that is the view of his party, but it
seems like an isolated comment from a single official at this
stage," Berry said.
"Let's see how things pan out... The key thing is Kuroda
looks like he has DPJ support," he said, referring to Haruhiko
Kuroda, the government's nominee for Bank of Japan governor to
replace Masaaki Shirakawa, who steps down later in March.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to $1.0244
, getting a lift after the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 3.0
percent as expected.
The Aussie dollar edged higher after the interest rate
decision as the market had seen a slender chance of an interest
rate cut by the RBA.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3042, staying
above Friday's low of $1.2966, its lowest level in almost three
months.
The euro has been weighed down by political uncertainty in
Italy and weak economic indicators, which have stirred some
speculation that the European Central Bank might cut interest
rates sooner than previously thought.
One factor that could support the single currency in the
near term is market positioning, said a trader for a Japanese
brokerage house in Tokyo.
"If you look at the IMM positions...there has been a shift
to a short position from what had been a significant long
position," the trader said, adding that the euro could gain some
support if traders pare back their euro bearish bets.
Data released last week showed that currency speculators on
the International Monetary Market (IMM) flipped to a net short
position in the euro in the week ended Feb. 26 for the first
time since early January. < 1099741NNET>