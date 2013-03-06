TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 6 The euro and commodity currencies held firm on Wednesday, underpinned by improved risk appetite that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record-closing high.

The better mood was fuelled by the growing prospect of further easing by the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan, along with the Federal Reserve's commitment to bond-buying.

"That's fantastic testament to the power of easy money, in the face of doubts about the U.S. economy now that fiscal spending is being cut back," said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale.

"Not to mention the power of easy money to overcome political uncertainty in Italy and recession throughout Europe," he added.

The euro gained 0.1 percent in Asia to $1.3067, extending its recovery from a six-week trough of $1.2966 set on Friday while sterling was a touch firmer at $1.5146, edging back from Friday's 2-1/2 year low of $1.4985.

Some market players said the euro was also helped by the news that Italian President Giorgio Napolitano is considering appointing a new technocrat government led by a non-politician as one way out of Italy's political stalemate.

Still, investors tracking the euro and sterling are taking a more cautious stance in case the ECB and BoE do surprise with fresh stimulus measures at their respective meetings on Thursday.

The moves in currencies came against a backdrop of improved risk appetite as stocks in Europe and the United States rallied, driving the Dow Jones to new heights.

Signs of a strengthening U.S. economy, continued support from the Fed, and plans for record government spending to sustain growth in China seemed to have given investors fresh confidence to take risk.

Also in focus, the Bank of Japan kicks off its two-day policy-setting meeting. The central bank is expected to hold fire this week but a coming leadership change should inject fresh blood determined to defeat deflation.

As investors had already sold the yen for months in anticipation of aggressive policy action, the Japanese currency has been trapped in a range since Feb. 25, when it hit a 33-month low of 94.77 yen per dollar.

In Asian trade, the yen gained 0.2 percent to 93.16 per dollar but traders see limited scope for further gains in the yen.

"Because Japanese policymakers have made it clear that it will keep aggressively easing, there will be fresh selling when it gains," said Koichi Takamatsu, forex manager at Nomura Securities.

The Australian dollar was a big beneficiary of rising risk appetite, gaining 0.25 percent on the day to $1.0283, extending its recovery from an eight-month low of $1.0116 hit on Monday.

The Aussie was also helped by data showing moderate economic growth in Australia, supporting views that interest rates will remain steady rather than fall in the near term.

The Canadian dollar edged up 0.2 percent, though a big focus is on a policy announcement by the Bank of Canada at 1500 GMT. Some market players are expecting the bank to tone down its previous hawkish stance following disappointing economic data.

"The interest rates market appears to be pricing in about 30 percent chance of the Bank of Canada dropping its tightening policy bias. If the bank sticks to a tightening bias, there will be a huge gain in the Canadian dollar," said a Western bank trader.

The Canadian dollar traded at C$1.0257 to the U.S. dollar, off Friday's eight-month low of C$1.0343 per dollar.