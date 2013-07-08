* Dollar index retreats from three-year peak
* USD uptrend still seen intact on Fed's exit plan
* China consumer inflation data next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 9 The dollar paused in its rally as
investors bought beaten-down currencies such as the Australian
dollar on Tuesday, though its broad uptrend is seen intact as
the market tries to position for when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will start to slow its stimulus.
The modest setback for the dollar came as the euro found
some support after Greece secured a much needed bailout and
Turkey's central bank sold a record $2.25 billion in foreign
exchange to defend the lira.
The dollar eased 0.4 percent against a basket of major
currencies , having scaled a three-year peak
following Friday's upbeat jobs report.
The euro rose to $1.2867, pulling away from a
seven-week trough of $1.2806 hit on Friday and tested on Monday.
Traders said it faces resistance around $1.2883, the initial low
hit on July 4, followed by $1.2923, the interim low of July 3,
which triggered a small rebound to $1.3032.
Against the yen, the dollar slipped to 100.85 from
Monday's six-week high of 101.53.
Part of the reason for the pullback is investors are already
stuffed with dollars. Currency speculators hugely increased
their bets in favour of the U.S. dollar in the week ended July
2, while turning negative on the euro.
Investors have grown increasingly bullish on the dollar
after the Fed laid out a roadmap for scaling back its
asset-purchase programme as the economy improves.
In contrast, the European Central Bank last week broke with
tradition by declaring it would keep interest rates at record
lows for an extended period, a pledge ECB President Mario Draghi
reiterated on Monday.
"We remain bullish USD versus the currencies where central
banks are signalling continued policy easing, most notably the
EUR, GBP, CHF and JPY," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
report.
"We are more cautious versus the currencies of commodity
exporter economies, where short positioning is generally
stretched and where better U.S. data may provide some cushion
against the negative effects of China's slowdown in the months
ahead."
Investors are keenly waiting for a batch of Chinese data
this week and next for clues on how the world's second-biggest
economy is travelling. Consumer inflation is due on Tuesday, and
trade figures will be released on Wednesday. Industrial output,
retail sales and GDP are all due next week.
The market will also be watching how Asian currencies fare
following Turkey's intervention to shore up its currency.
Central banks across emerging markets have been fighting an
outflow of foreign capital driven by the impending turn in U.S.
policy.
The Australian dollar, usually used as a proxy for emerging
markets, jumped 0.8 percent to as high as $0.9145
overnight, pulling away from a 34-month trough of $0.9036
plumbed last week. It was last at $0.9135.
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed currency speculators held a record net short position in
the Aussie for the week ended July 2.