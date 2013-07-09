* Uptrend for dollar seen intact on Fed's exit plan
* But dollar may face pullback after recent gains - analyst
* Dollar index holds steady, stays below Monday's 3-year
high
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 9 The dollar held steady
versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday, and its broad uptrend
was seen intact as the market positions for when the U.S.
Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus.
Expectations that the Fed will reduce its bond-buying as
early as September should keep the dollar buoyant, although
there is caution about its near-term outlook in the wake of
recent gains.
"The policy divergences between the Fed and the developed
countries like...UK and Japan are likely to widen over time and
that will continue to favour dollar strength," said Sim Moh
Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore.
In the short term, however, the dollar could retreat as it
approaches technical resistance, he said, adding that he was in
favour of waiting for such a pullback before buying the dollar.
While the Fed is seen heading toward reducing the pace of
its monetary stimulus later this year, the European Central Bank
has said it would keep interest rates at record lows for an
extended period, and the Bank of England has indicated that it
is in no hurry to raise interest rates. The Bank of Japan is
expected to continue with its aggressive monetary stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against a basket of currencies, held steady at 84.183.
The dollar index had set a three-year high of 84.588 on Monday
following Friday's upbeat U.S. jobs report.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2884, edging away
from a seven-week trough of $1.2806 hit on Friday.
Sim at Bank of Singapore said the euro has support on
technical charts in the $1.2700 to $1.2750 area.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 101.23 yen
. On Monday, the dollar had hit a high of 101.54 yen on
trading platform EBS, its highest level in nearly six weeks.
BULLISH ON THE DOLLAR
Gains in the dollar, however, could be tempered if there is
any position unwinding in the wake of recent gains. Currency
speculators hugely increased their bets in favour of the U.S.
dollar in the week ended July 2, while turning negative on the
euro.
Investors had grown increasingly bullish on the dollar after
the Fed laid out a roadmap for scaling back its asset-purchase
programme as the economy improves.
In contrast, the European Central Bank last week broke with
tradition by declaring it would keep interest rates at record
lows for an extended period, a pledge ECB President Mario Draghi
reiterated on Monday.
"We remain bullish USD versus the currencies where central
banks are signalling continued policy easing, most notably the
EUR, GBP, CHF and JPY," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
report.
"We are more cautious versus the currencies of commodity
exporter economies, where short positioning is generally
stretched and where better U.S. data may provide some cushion
against the negative effects of China's slowdown in the months
ahead."
The Australian dollar held steady at $0.9138,
staying above a 34-month trough of $0.9036 set last week.
Investors largely shrugged off data showing inflation in
China quickened in June.