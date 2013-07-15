* China GDP slows to 7.5 pct in Q2, matches expectations
* Aussie dollar hits intraday high after the Chinese data
* Market had been worried about downside risk to China GDP
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 15 The Australian dollar clawed
higher on Monday after China's second-quarter economic growth
matched market expectations, easing worries that the world's
second-largest economy could be slowing faster than expected.
The Aussie dollar touched an intraday high of $0.9110
after the release of China's second quarter gross
domestic product (GDP) data, and last stood at $0.9097, up 0.5
percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.
"The Australian dollar rose since there had been fears that
the number might come in lower. But at the same time, the data
wasn't spectacularly good either," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior
global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
(SMBC) in Singapore.
China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.5 percent in the
second quarter of 2013 from 7.7 percent - the second straight
quarter of slower growth, official data showed on Monday.
Other Chinese economic indicators released along with the
GDP were mixed, with retail sales exceeding expectations but
industrial output and fixed-asset investment coming in below
market forecasts.
Trade figures last week had shown an unexpected fall in
Chinese exports for the first time in 17 months and raised
market concerns GDP could be weaker than expected.
The unease over China had taken a heavy toll on the
Australian dollar on Friday, briefly knocking it under 90 U.S.
cents for the first time since September 2010. Not only is China
Australia's biggest export market but the Aussie is often sold
as a liquid proxy to hedge any weakness there.
Still, the Australian dollar probably won't fall sharply
below $0.9000 in the near term, said SMBC's Okagawa, adding that
Australia's AAA sovereign rating and still relatively high
interest rates are supportive factors.
Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar eased 0.1 percent against a
basket of major currencies to 82.939, staying below a
three-year high of 84.753 set last Tuesday.
The euro held steady at about $1.3069 and the dollar
was little changed versus the yen at 99.29 yen.
Trading volumes were likely to be subdued over the course of
the day, with Japanese financial markets closed on Monday
for a national holiday.
Much of the market is bullish on the dollar over the
long-term, because the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen likely to be
the first among major central banks to step away from
ultra-loose monetary policy.
The value of net long positions in the U.S. dollar rose to
$27.94 billion in the week ended July 9, doubling in value since
late June, according to the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.